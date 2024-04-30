'Till I'm Alive...' PM Modi Says 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For OBC, SC/STs Go To Muslims'

Addressing a public rally in Telangana's Zahirabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is "trying to fool the country in the name of the Constitution," adding that till the time he is alive he "won't let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion."
This is not the first time the Prime Minister has attacked the Congress alleging it plans to distribute country's resources among the Muslims.
Advertisement
"The first constitutional amendment was made by the first Prime Minister which was to curtail free speech," PM Modi said, slamming the Congress on Tuesday.
"They once again tried to censor the press freedom. They have nothing to do with the Constitution. The royal family is happy only when they are in power, but when anyone else is in power, everything feels useless to them. They are the people who stop the functioning of the Parliament, they question the Election Commission, they question the EVM, and now for their vote bank, they are insulting the constitution...," PM Modi said.
LISTEN IN
Advertisement
PM Modi added: "Till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion."
PM's latest attack at Congress, while naming the Muslim community, comes days after sparking a row similar comments he made at another election rally.
PM Modi on April 21, addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said on Sunday, after which Congress said it would "educate" the Prime Minister about its manifesto.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday on the issue of constitution change and reservations. "BJP leaders have said it clearly, Amit Shah had said, their big leaders had said that if they win elections they'll change the Constitution, dismiss it," Rahul Gandhi said.
The constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, is the "soul of the poor people of India", adding that no one can touch it. "There's no power in the world who can change it. These BJP people are dreaming," Rahul Gandhi said.