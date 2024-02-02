Beyond The Modi Mandapam: Understanding PR War Machine Driving ‘Brand Modi’

The totality of these multiple image-crafting exercises has allowed the morphing of Leader 1.0 into Leader 2.0 and opened the space for many more versions in future. There’s little doubt that the crescendo is yet to come. There is clearly space for more heights to be attained. The morphology of what’s now a global best-in-class war machine is a fearsome thing for anyone standing in the way. History shows us that this combination of imagery with rhetoric is both powerful and sustainable as long as a leader with commitment to this route is rewarded with sustained and successive terms in office. And that can last for as long as there’s no contestant in sight. Never tested, never contested, the only sense of democratic triumphalism is provided by severely stunted pygmies at play in the arena.