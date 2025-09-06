Waqf Board Faces Backlash Over Use of National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine

The Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board drew widespread criticism for placing the national emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, with political and religious leaders calling it disrespectful and against Islamic beliefs.
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and others demanded the board’s head be removed and legal action taken, citing violations of the State Emblem Act and religious sentiments.
Religious groups urged restraint and respect for Islamic traditions, warning that such actions undermine the sanctity of the shrine and could inflame tensions.
The Waqf Board's use of the national insignia on a repair plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine drew criticism from Kashmir-based political groups, with some demanding that Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi be fired for the incident.
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called the installation disrespectful, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the national emblem is intended for official purposes rather than religious establishments. According to certain religious authorities, it went against Islamic beliefs.
On Friday, immediately after congregational prayers, the Hazratbal mosque here had a massive uproar over the placement of the national insignia on the reconstruction plaque. Unknown individuals then damaged and removed the plaque.
In reaction to the act, the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board further demanded that those responsible for removing the insignia face legal repercussions, including the application of the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Police on Saturday registered a case on allegations of breach of peace, rioting and criminal conspiracy against unnamed suspects in connection with the event.
However, the BJP's J-K unit blamed the National Conference leaders and called for excellent action against those who vandalised the plaque as well as those who defaced the Ashoka Stambh "behind the scenes."
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board should issue an apology for the "mistake" that has offended religious feelings, according to CM Abdullah's statement on Saturday.
"First, the question arises whether the national emblem should have been used on this stone or not. I have never seen an emblem being used in this way in any religious place," Abdullah told reporters while visiting flood-affected areas here.
"Mosques, shrines, temples and gurdwaras are not government institutions. These are religious institutions and government emblems are not used in religious institutions," he said.
She was accused of "violating" the State Emblem of India Act, and the ruling National Conference (NC) urged on Saturday that a criminal prosecution be filed against her.
According to the NC, it is against the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, and "it insults India's secular fabric" to misuse the National Emblem at a shrine.
"JKNC demands her (Andrabi) immediate dismissal and registration of a criminal case for violating the State Emblem of India Act," the party said. "When the Prime Minister & Lieutenant Governor don't use the State Emblem for religious functions, why should Ms Andrabi?" it posted on X.
The party posted a picture of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir launching a CCTV monitoring system at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, complete with an integrated command and control centre. The national insignia is not embossed on the inauguration plaque there.
"Act of blasphemy" is how PDP president Mehbooba Mufti characterised the installation.
"The move has deeply hurt the religious feelings of Muslims and those responsible should be booked under the law. FIR should be registered under Section 295-A (IPC), for blasphemy against her (Andrabi) and those who placed the plaque. This is an act of blasphemy," Mufti told reporters here.
The former CM said the Waqf Board should be immediately disbanded and suspended, and all officers, including its head, should be removed from the board.
"I request (chief minister) Omar Abdullah that heads must roll because how did the Waqf allow something which is considered shirk (act of associating partners with God) in our religion," she added.
Mehbboba said instead of taking action against those who defaced the emblem out of concern for "religious sentiment", the government should lodge an FIR against the Waqf Board chairperson and its members who "allowed" such an act.
"Hazratbal is a religious place, not a venue for coronation or political symbolism. People were not against the emblem. They were against idol worship. They did not try to destroy the emblem, but the idol," she added.
"The Waqf head is from the BJP," she continued, slamming at the chairperson of the Waqf Board. In our day, we too operated Waqf, but we didn't turn it into a party board. It is currently ruled by the anti-Muslim BJP," Mufti stated.
She urged the populace to refrain from causing property damage, stating that they should not give the government or police the chance to imprison them.
The plaque was placed outside the mosque's innermost sanctorum, and the BJP denounced the defacement, saying it was an attempt to resurrect "terrorism and separatism" in the Valley.
“The Hazratbal incident, a very sensitive issue, is a cause of concern. A National Conference legislator tweeted about the plaque containing the Ashoka Stambh and the video of its vandalism went viral, hurting the sentiments of the people of the country,” BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told a press conference here.
Asserting that the national emblem is a mark of respect for the people of all faiths, he said the attack was also against the “Kashmir’s Sufi culture, which teaches tolerance” and there was resentment among the people in the valley against the incident.
He said that the party demands that "the action should not be limited to only those who vandalised the plaque" but also the "hands that worked behind the scenes." "It was a deliberate act and an attempt to revive terrorism and separatism in Kashmir… National Conference made an attempt to provoke religious sentiments of the people, and in fact, not only an attempt, post this incident, their leaders, including Srinagar MP (Aga Syed) Ruhullah Mehdi, made such remarks which showed that it was part of a concerted effort,” Sethi said.
The BJP leader said there is rage in the whole country against the incident and demanded an investigation into the political connections of the perpetrators.
“Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI, will try to take advantage of the incident but the people of Kashmir have moved forward, which was evident when they stood up against innocent killings in Pahalgam (in April). They know Pahalgam (incident) was the handiwork of Pakistan, and it dealt a deadly blow to tourism,” he said, adding such incidents will not help the revival of tourism.
The "installation of figures and symbols" is against Islamic principles, according to the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of several religious organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MMU, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, requested that the J-K Waqf Board respect Islamic customs, refrain from taking severe actions against worshippers, such as filing a formal complaint, and settle religious disputes amicably and amicably.
Islam makes it clear in its teachings that no plaques, emblems, figures, or symbols are allowed in mosques or shrines, the MMU emphasised.
"Even when the Hazratbal shrine was rebuilt in the past, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of Shari'ah and tradition," it said. "To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent." Asserting that the Hazratbal shrine, which houses the relic of Prophet Mohammad, is not merely a structure, but the spiritual heart of the Muslims of J-K, the MMU said it is "bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion".
"Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it," the MMU added.
It reminded the Waqf Board that such acts are "inconsistent" with the responsibility entrusted to it under Muslim law and custom.
"Filing FIRs against worshippers who protested from the depths of their faith is unjustified and unwarranted," it added.
People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said the use of the national emblem on the renovation plaque at the shrine was "regrettable".
"The sequence of events at the Hazratbal shrine is unfortunate. Using an emblem inside a revered religious shrine is regrettable," Lone said on X, adding that police should "desist from registering" an FIR.
"And the political class may please use caution in their utterances. Any operational measures will eventually target non-leaders," he added.