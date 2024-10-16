“This petition effectively pushes the court to answer a question they avoided last time,” says Alok Prasanna, co-founder of the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. He adds that “one of the questions before the court in 2023 was whether the Union Parliament can "downgrade" a State to a UT constitutionally, and do so without the State government's consent. SC refused to answer that question. So, in a sense, we don't know the status of that point of law.”