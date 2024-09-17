The upcoming polls are expected to be as competitive as in 2014. This time, the NC and Congress, both part of the INDIA bloc, have formalised a seat-sharing alliance in which NC will contest 51 seats and Congress 32 seats. One seat each has also been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, also part of the alliance. PDP has fielded more than 40 contestants and is focusing on its strongholds in the Valley, where it is likely to face a tough fight from the NC.