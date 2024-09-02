Full List: BJP Candidates Contesting Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024

In the 2014 J&K Assembly election, the BJP won 25 seats from Jammu, whereas the PDP secured 28 seats from Kashmir. This led to the formation of an unpopular PDP-BJP coalition government, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the Chief Minister. However, on June 19, 2018, the BJP withdrew from the alliance, collapsing the PDP-BJP government under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.