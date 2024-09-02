National

Full List: BJP Candidates Contesting Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024

The BJP has announced 51 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which will be held from September 18 to October 4.

PM Modi and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina
PM Modi and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina | Photo: PTI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of 51 candidates so far for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled to take place from September 18 to October 4.

This is the first Assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh. 

In the 2014 J&K Assembly election, the BJP won 25 seats from Jammu, whereas the PDP secured 28 seats from Kashmir. This led to the formation of an unpopular PDP-BJP coalition government, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the Chief Minister. However, on June 19, 2018, the BJP withdrew from the alliance, collapsing the PDP-BJP government under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Here is the list of BJP candidates announced so far:

Jammu Constituencies:

  1. Akhnoor (SC): Mohan Lal Bhagat

  2. Bani: Jeevan Lal

  3. Banihal: Salim Bhat

  4. Basohli: Darshan Singh

  5. Bilawar: Satish Sharma

  6. Budhal (ST): Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali

  7. Chenani: Balwant Singh Mankotia

  8. Chhamb: Rajeev Sharma

  9. Gulabgarh (ST): Mohammad Akram Chaudhary

  10. Hiranagar: Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma

  11. Jammu East: Yudhvir Sethi

  12. Jammu North: Sham Lal Sharma

  13. Jammu West: Arvind Gupta

  14. Jasrota: Rajiv Jasrotia

  15. Kalakote-Sunderbani: Thakur Randhir Singh

  16. Mata Vaishno Devi: Baldev Raj Sharma

  17. Nagrota: Dr Devinder Singh Rana

  18. Nowshera: Ravinder Raina

  19. Ramgarh (SC): Dr Devinder Kumar Maniyal

  20. Ramnagar (SC): Sunil Bhardwaj

  21. R.S. Pura-Jammu South: Dr Narinder Singh Raina

  22. Samba: Surjit Singh Slathia

  23. Suchetgarh (SC): Gharu Ram Bhagat

  24. Thannamandi (ST): Mohd. Iqbal Malik

  25. Udhampur West: Pawan Gupta

  26. Vijaypur: Chandra Prakash Ganga

Kashmir Constituencies:

  1. Anantnag: Adv. Syed Wazahat

  2. Anantnag West: Mohd Rafiq Wani

  3. Bijbehara-Srigufwara: Sofi Yousuf

  4. Chrar-i-Sharief: Zahid Hussain

  5. Eidgah: Arif Raja

  6. Habbakadal: Ashok Bhat

  7. Khansahib: Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir

  8. Kishtwar: Shagun Parihar

  9. Kokernag: Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar

  10. Lal Chowk: Er. Aijaz Hussain

  11. Pampore: Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi

  12. Padder-Nagseni: Sunil Sharma

  13. Rajpora: Arshid Bhat

  14. Shangus-Anantnag East: Veer Saraf

  15. Shopian: Jawed Ahmad Qadri

