BJP Brings Ram Madhav Back To Kashmir. But Will He Make A Difference? 

At that time, Ram Madhav had said it had become untenable for the BJP to continue in the coalition government. “Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state should be handed over to the governor,” Madhav had said. Madhav had blamed the PDP, which he called the main leader in the government, for the BJP’s decision. The state government, he had said, failed to meet the twin objectives of “restoring peace in the state, especially in the Kashmir valley, and encouraging fast development in three regions of the state”. “It was for these objectives that the BJP had decided to support the PDP three years ago,” he said.