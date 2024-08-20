Back-To-Back Earthquakes Hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Region

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. As per the National Centre of Seismology, the first earthquake was reported at 6:45 AM, followed by another at 6:52 AM.
As per NCS, the first tremor was reported to be of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale. The second earthquake was recorded at a magnitude 4.8.
The data shows that both earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla region.
"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," said NCS, adding that minutes later another earthquake jolted Baramulla.