National Conference Calls For Article 370 Restoration, Statehood, And Greater Autonomy

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the J&K government have built a narrative around the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir, overshadowing even the idea of statehood. However, the National Conference is now challenging this narrative. Their latest manifesto advocates not only for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood but also for greater autonomy.
The manifesto says the party will strive for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000.
“We strive to restore 370-35A, and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019. In the interim period we will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status,” the manifesto reads.
It says it will make efforts to modify, annul, and repeal post-August 5, 2019, laws that impact the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
It says the party will protect the land and employment rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Formulate a policy to provide land to the landless and those who have been in uninterrupted possession of state lands for an extended period, granting ownership rights under a considered policy.”
The party says it will amend laws to restrict land ownership to actual residents by imposing reasonable restrictions on non-residents. It will ensure government and semi-government employment opportunities are available to unemployed residents. It will promote regional autonomy and create a legal framework to make it vibrant, ensuring participation from all regions. It will encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan and make efforts to secure the release of prisoners languishing in jails,” the party adds.
In his message within the manifesto, NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah compares the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir to the conditions in Kashmir following 1990.
“In 1996, when the National Conference assumed the reins of government, we inherited a state in turmoil. Governance had collapsed, accountability was non-existent, and the wheels of development had come to a grinding halt. The spirit of democracy had all but faded. Roads and bridges lay in ruins, hospitals were in disrepair, and our educational system was in disarray. Fear had seeped into every aspect of life, paralysing our communities and stifling the voices of the people. In this bleak and challenging environment, our loyal party workers faced unimaginable adversity. Many were martyred daily, yet they persevered, driven by an unyielding spirit of devotion and sacrifice—values instilled in us by my father and your beloved leader, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah,” Dr Farooq Abdullah writes in his message.
“It was this spirit that brought the people together, leading to a landslide victory under my leadership. Today, the challenges remain, albeit with adversaries cloaked in different garbs and faces. Their intentions, however, remain unchanged-they seek to harm the National Conference and stifle the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But let me assure you: our resolve is stronger than ever,” Dr Abdullah said.
In his message, the party vice president Omar Abdullah said, “The National Conference has always stood as a bulwark against those who sought to undermine our identity and our rights. We have faced unimaginable adversities, been targeted by o u r enemies, yet never once did we compromise on our core agenda. Today, I assure you that as long as the plough remains in the hands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, no one can silence our genuine voice.”
Omar said in 1996, they made the Autonomy issue the central point of our Election Manifesto as an honest effort to connect hearts and minds. “The people endorsed this demand by granting us an unprecedented majority. The Committee formed under Dr Farooq Abdullah’s leadership produced a comprehensive report after three years of labor, which was unanimously passed by the State Legislature. The Party’s commitment to the political aspirations of people from all regions prompted it to get the “autonomy resolution” passed by the State Assembly,” Omar added.
“The 'autonomy resolution', an important milestone in the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for identity and autonomy in all its dimensions, is of huge constitutional importance and can still serve as a baseline for addressing internal dimensions of the problem and securing durable peace in the region. However, the Centre’s summary rejection of the report was a grave injustice, disregarding constitutional principles and democratic norms. On August 5, 2019, the BJP once again betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Disregarding the constitution, the BJP harmed the constitutional, moral, ethical, and legal relationship with Jammu and Kashmir for electoral gains. For the first time in independent India’s history, a prosperous state was downgraded and divided into two Union Territories. This act exhibited the BJP’s disdain for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, devoid of any sense of righteousness. With a mere stroke of a pen, the state was defeated, and there was no respect for the rights of Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, Paharis, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, and all proud Indians in Jammu and Kashmir,” the NC says.