National Conference Calls For Article 370 Restoration, Statehood, And Greater Autonomy

“The 'autonomy resolution', an important milestone in the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for identity and autonomy in all its dimensions, is of huge constitutional importance and can still serve as a baseline for addressing internal dimensions of the problem and securing durable peace in the region. However, the Centre’s summary rejection of the report was a grave injustice, disregarding constitutional principles and democratic norms. On August 5, 2019, the BJP once again betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Disregarding the constitution, the BJP harmed the constitutional, moral, ethical, and legal relationship with Jammu and Kashmir for electoral gains. For the first time in independent India’s history, a prosperous state was downgraded and divided into two Union Territories. This act exhibited the BJP’s disdain for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, devoid of any sense of righteousness. With a mere stroke of a pen, the state was defeated, and there was no respect for the rights of Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, Paharis, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, and all proud Indians in Jammu and Kashmir,” the NC says.