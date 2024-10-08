Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party leader Omar Abdullah, standing on car shakes hands with supporters as he celebrates his victory in the election in Budgam on Tuesday. Photo: Dar Yasin via AP

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party leader Omar Abdullah, standing on car shakes hands with supporters as he celebrates his victory in the election in Budgam on Tuesday. Photo: Dar Yasin via AP