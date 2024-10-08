National

Why Jammu & Kashmir Preferred The National Conference

The word ‘dignity’ came up in the National Conference manifesto five times, and on each occasion, they made it clear that nothing is more important for the party than the question of Kashmiri identity, which they think was taken away by the BJP on August 5, 2019.

NC leader Omar Abdullah celebrates his victory in Budgam.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party leader Omar Abdullah, standing on car shakes hands with supporters as he celebrates his victory in the election in Budgam on Tuesday. Photo: Dar Yasin via AP
info_icon

Five years after the abrogation of Article 370 and ten years after the last Assembly elections, Jammu & Kashmir has given its verdict. And if the results posit any political messaging, it is ‘Dignity, Identity and Development’—the title of the manifesto of the National Conference, which has become the single largest party in the Union Territory with 42 seats.

The turnaround of NC from its dismal performance in the 2014 assembly elections, when they got only 15 seats with a 21% vote share, could be due to many factors. However, analysts think it is the promise of the restoration of Article 370 that worked in favour of them.

 The party in its manifesto prioritised the question of restoration and dignity. In his note to the people, former CM Farooq Abdullah wrote, “Our identity has not only been questioned but systematically eroded. Yet, even in the face of this relentless onslaught, I hold onto hope—a hope that is rooted in the belief that one day, my people will live with the honour and dignity that is rightfully theirs.”

Members of the sixth Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly - null
Naya Kashmir (1944-2014), The History Of National Conference’s Manifestos

BY Naseer Ganai

The word ‘dignity’ came in the manifesto five times and on each occasion, they made it clear that nothing is more important for the party than the question of Kashmiri identity, which they think was taken away by the BJP on August 5, 2019.

Promising restoration, NC wrote in its manifesto: “Our fight to restore Article 370, as enshrined in the Constitution, continues alongside the reinstatement of Article 35A. We will also strive to reinstate the state constitution and state flag, preserving our dignity, identity and heritage.”

Notably, the NC seemed to be the only credible mainstream party pledging to restore Article 370 during the election campaign. The other claimant, the Peoples Democratic Party, had ‘lost’ the faith of the people. The Congress, NC’s alliance partner, avoided the question of abrogation altogether and focused on restoration of statehood.

The PDP is mostly blamed for bringing the BJP into power in J&K in 2014. Former professor of University of Jammu, Rekha Chowdhary while talking about the possibility of the NC joining hands with the BJP before the election results came out, said: “The political parties have learnt a lesson from what happened to PDP when they clinched a deal with the BJP. The NC would never take the risk.” In the absence of a strong PDP claim, the NC remained the only one promising the restoration of Article 370 and hence, their dignity.

On the other hand, the BJP’s campaign on "development" failed to attract the voters in the valley. Though they performed well in Jammu region, they couldn’t garner anything in Kashmir. The question of development, nevertheless, came up several times in NC’s campaign as well. The party has promised 100,000 jobs, a Youth Employment Act, 200 free units of electricity, Rs 5,000 per month to female heads in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) families, free LPG cylinders and free education up to university level.

But the central question of dignity triumphed over any other factor. The Congress’s promise of restoration of statehood also centred its discourse on the dignity question. AICC media coordinator in J&K Abbas Hafiz Khan said, “The question of statehood is connected to the dignity of the Kashmiri people and we would fight for that.”

PDP Duo Former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed with his daughter Mehbooba in 1996 - Photo: Getty Images
Ideological Backtrack: The Remaking Of People's Democratic Party

BY Naseer Ganai

Though Congress couldn’t perform at a par with its expectations, they would be a crucial part of the government with 7 seats. In the last couple of days since the exit polls came out, there were discussions over the significance of five Governor’s nominees in the Legislative Assembly. As a hung Assembly was predicted, political pundits thought that the five nominees would play a significant role in the formation of the government.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation Act, 2019, the Governor is to nominate five people in the Assembly. On October 7, BJP vice-president Sofi Yusuf even said that the Governor would nominate BJP members only. However, with the NC and Congress having a comfortable majority, the nominees would not have much relevance in the government formation.

But will the NC be able to restore the Article 370? Scholars think they would only be able to pass a resolution in the Assembly, placing the ball in the Centre’s court. The BJP has clearly said that there would be no chance of going back to pre-2019 days. Without the support of the Centre, it is improbable for the regional government to realise the promise. One should also remember that in 1999, when the Farooq Abdullah government passed a resolution in favour of Kashmir’s political autonomy following the report of the state government, the central government blatantly rejected it. Notably, the NC was then part of the central government.

Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah after casting their vote - PTI
As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It

BY Naseer Ganai

Keeping these (im)possibilities in mind, scholars like Chowdhary earlier said that the restoration of Article 370 is just a political rhetoric for the consumption of the voters.  After gaining formidable majority, the senior Abdullah said: “We stand with India. There are major tragedies. We would remove the tragedies that occurred in the last 10 years. The media is not free in Kashmir. I want to see those who are in jail from media are released.” However, since the results, the Abdullahs haven’t yet spoken about restoration of Article 370. But the focus on a ‘police-free’ state is there. “We want to make the state free of oppression. There should be people’s rule, not of the police,” says Farooq Abdullah. Will the new government keep the promise of restoring ‘dignity’? It is perhaps too early to tell.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Bengal Squad: Mohammed Shami Still Unfit, Wriddhiman Saha Returns
  4. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Rebuild English Innings
  5. IND-W Vs SL-W: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Play India's Must-Win Match? Smriti Mandhana Gives Injury Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  2. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  3. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  5. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know