National

As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It

The electoral results will decide the fate of 873 candidates across 90 assembly constituencies

Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah after casting their vote
Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah after casting their vote Photo: PTI
info_icon

With the cloudy weather in Srinagar, excitement and anticipation fill the air as counting begins at 8 am on Tuesday for Jammu and Kashmir’s first assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and downgrading of J&K state into Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh.

“Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight and now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said early Tuesday morning.

The electoral results will decide the fate of 873 candidates across 90 assembly constituencies. Conducted in three phases between September 18 and October 1, the election saw an overall voter turnout of 62.78 per cent.

J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Underway For All 90 Seats | - File Image
J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 51 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 29

BY Outlook Web Desk

The government has set up 28 counting centres for 90 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The CEO on Monday evening said all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms of all district headquarters.

The CEO said comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting and three-tier security cover has been established around counting centres.

The CEO stated that adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-metre perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities. “Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring,” the CEO added.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 - PTI
Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress Slips From Majority Mark In Very Early Trends, BJP Giving Tight Fight

BY Trisha Majumder

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi Districts, three counting centres have been set up for migrants while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining districts, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, various counting observers have also been appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Hong Kong Women Vs Japan Women Toss Update, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: JPN-W Opt To Bowl First
  5. IRE Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Ireland Salvage Pride To Avoid Clean Sweep Against South Africa
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  2. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  3. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  4. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
  5. UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC Hit Majority Mark With 51 Seats In Early Trends, BJP Ahead In 29
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Very Early Trends, BJP Ahead In Over 35 Seats
  3. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  4. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say
  5. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands