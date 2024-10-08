As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It

With the cloudy weather in Srinagar, excitement and anticipation fill the air as counting begins at 8 am on Tuesday for Jammu and Kashmir’s first assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and downgrading of J&K state into Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh.
“Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight and now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said early Tuesday morning.
The electoral results will decide the fate of 873 candidates across 90 assembly constituencies. Conducted in three phases between September 18 and October 1, the election saw an overall voter turnout of 62.78 per cent.
The government has set up 28 counting centres for 90 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The CEO on Monday evening said all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms of all district headquarters.
The CEO said comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting and three-tier security cover has been established around counting centres.
The CEO stated that adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-metre perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities. “Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring,” the CEO added.
Two counting centres each have been set up for the Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi Districts, three counting centres have been set up for migrants while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining districts, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, various counting observers have also been appointed by the Election Commission of India.