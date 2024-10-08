J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote-Counting Begins Amid Tightened Security

J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Will Begin At 8 AM | File Image

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes for the poll results began at 8 am amid heavy security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get its first elected government. Elections took place in the valley for the first time since 2014, with people voting to pick their governments in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The 2014 Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir saw the J&K Peoples Democratic Party emerging as the single-largest party with 28 seats, closely followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 26 seats, which led to the formation of a coalition government under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Following his death, Mehbooba Mufti took over as the Chief Minister, however, she resigned in 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition. In the 2014 polls, the National Conference (JKNC) had won 15 seats, while the Congress bagged only 12 seats.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Oct 2024, 08:10:04 am IST J&K Election Results LIVE: 13 Rounds Of Counting Will be Done, Says Srinagar Dy Commissioner "At SKICC we have arranged eight halls for counting for eight Assembly segments. Thirteen rounds of counting will be done. All arrangements have been made," said Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat.

8 Oct 2024, 08:02:23 am IST Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Begins The counting of votes has begun amid tightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, with this the early trends will start coming in a while.

8 Oct 2024, 07:45:21 am IST J&K Election Results LIVE: BJP-Led Coalition Will Win Polls, Says Pradeep Bhandari BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari exuded confidence in his party and said that the J&K assembly poll results will show that people want a pro-development government. Asserting his stance, Bhandari said, "The BJP-led coalition will win the assembly elections of J&K...Without representation from Jammu, the government will not be formed."

8 Oct 2024, 07:41:25 am IST J&K Polls Results LIVE: Security Tightened at Ramban District Administrative Complex Security arrangements have been tightened at Ramban's district administrative complex ahead of the vote-counting.

8 Oct 2024, 07:40:02 am IST J&K Polls Results LIVE: Full Faith In BJP, Alliance Partners, Says Ravinder Raina BJP's J&K President and party candidate from Nowshera, Ravinder Raina, expressed full faith in his party and its alliance partners, and the Independent candidates, saying that they will together form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. "The BJP will win 30-35 seats and about 15 Independent candidates and other candidates from alliance parties are likely to win," Raina said.

8 Oct 2024, 07:35:04 am IST J&K Polls Results LIVE: BJP Has No Scope, Says Congress Leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that as per local trends his party is receiving from Anantnag and Kashmir, "the results would be in favour of Congress-NC alliance and other like-minded parties". "However, these are early trends, this will get more clear with time. BJP has no scope to form the government," Mir told news agency PTI.

Security has been beefed up at Jammu's government Polytechnic College counting centre ahead of the vote-counting process today.



8 Oct 2024, 07:31:05 am IST Election Results LIVE: J&K Congress Leader Hopes For INDIA Bloc's Good Performance Congress' J&K unit leader Suhail Bukhari said, "We are hoping that the INDIA alliance will perform good. I am saying this very confidently that we will get good numbers, and the BJP will be wiped off. However, we should wait for some more time and then I will be able to talk in detail."

8 Oct 2024, 07:28:50 am IST Election Results LIVE: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina Performs 'Havan' Ahead of the counting of votes, J&K BJP President and party's Nowshera candidate Ravinder Raina performed 'havan' in Jammu.

In view of the vote-counting process, security measures have been tightened at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).



8 Oct 2024, 07:15:07 am IST J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: A Look Back At 2014 Polls In the 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic party (JKPDP) emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats, closely followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 25 seats. This lead to the formation of a coalition government under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Following his death, Mehbooba Mufti took charge as the Chief Minister but, she resigned in 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition. The National Conference (JKNC) bagged 15 seats in the 2014 polls, while the Congress won 12 seats.

8 Oct 2024, 07:11:57 am IST J&K Poll Results 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates In The Fray Some of the prominent candidates in the fray in Jammu and Kashmir are: Ravinder Raina (BJP, Nowshera)

Choudhary Lal Singh (Congress, Basohli)

Sham Lal Sharma (BJP, Jammu North)

Raman Bhalla (Congress, RS Pura - Jammu South)

Jugal Kishore Sharma (Independent - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi)

Pawan Khajuria (Independent, Udhampur East)

Usman Majid (Bandipora)

Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez)

Taj Mohiuddin (Uri)

8 Oct 2024, 06:57:46 am IST Jammu and Kashmir Election Results LIVE: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K Pollsters projected on Saturday that the Congress-National Conference alliance would sweep the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The halfway mark of the 90-seat assembly is 24 and pollsters including India Today-CVoter, People's Pulse, Republic-Gulistan and Dainik Bhaskar predicted that the BJP might secure 27-30 seats whereas the alliance might be able to win an average of 40-50 seats. PDP may bag around 5-10 seats, while other parties will get to around 101-2 seats in the Union Territory.

8 Oct 2024, 06:50:52 am IST J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: UT To Get First Elected Govt Since Abrogation Of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir is set to get its first elected government following the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago, a move by the central government that turned J&K from a state to a union territory, stripping it off its special status.