A Lone Communist Voice In J&K Says Lotus Blooms In Kashmir But It Is Not Of The BJP

Tarigami: What is the J&K Reorganisation Act? What is it? It is part of delinking Kashmir from its past. It is part of delinking Jammu from its past. The recent order is part of that process. Delink people from their political links that were giving more power to representatives of people. The powers are transferred to those who are not elected. The BJP carried out a delimitation exercise in J&K and instead of population, made geography the basis of the electoral realignment giving six seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir. They carved out a South Kashmir seat making Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu part of South Kashmir with the sole attempt to divide the voters. In the parliamentary election, the project to divide and undermine the mainstream political parties was defeated. Some of us are saying why not Assembly elections? For the past five years, they have been trying to reorganize polity in such a way that in any future Assembly, the BJP’s lotus should be a dominant factor. It is not happening and it is not happening soon even though they created five more nominated seats, those five seats will be nominated by the nominated LG.