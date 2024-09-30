Despite this harsh reality, why has prison become such a significant node in this election? Emotions tied to the suffering of detainees have become part of the campaign, particularly voiced by Rashid and all other political parties now. The crackdown of the last few years has brought many to their knees, with suffering and an eerie silence imposed everywhere. Thus, any promise of alleviating that suffering sparks hope, both outside and within the prison walls. People are hopeful of a future where they could be free, reconnect with their families, and rebuild their lives—should a new government truly deliver on its promises. Whether this materialises or not, that doubt remains.