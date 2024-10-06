National

Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth

Highlighting the perspectives of those living the ongoing struggles amidst a polarised narrative

Anupam Kher In A Still From The Kashmir Files
Anupam Kher In A Still From 'The Kashmir Files' Photo: via The Film 'The Kashmir Files'
info_icon

A mass hysteria took over the collective consciousness in the aftermath of The Kashmir Files in 2022. “This is exactly how it was”, many claimed about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, even as exaggerated figures and one-sided versions of history were casually thrown about in the film. A conjuring of memories was superimposed on the wounds of a community that still reels under the trauma of being torn away from their homeland.

As people from the mainland raved about the exposé in The Kashmir Files, little was spoken on the present day conditions of the migrant Pandit community. Issues that matter, like employment, housing, rehabilitation and return took a backseat as the narrative became fixated with rabid communal polarisation. The film became a pretext to reorient the image of the “enemy” in the nation’s eyes. Muslims, students, intellectuals—suddenly, everyone who has been in the line of fire of the incumbent regime had become a villain on the big screen.

Outlook looked at righting the wrongs that Kashmir’s memory was subjected to in The Kashmir Files in our issue 'Memory Files' dated April 11, 2022.

In this issue, author Siddharth Gigoo offers the reader a glimpse into an intimate memory of loss and longing, as a migrant who still dreams of returning to his ancestral home.

Haseeb A Drabu, renowned Kashmiri economist, explains why he refuses to watch a film that looks to fit Kashmiris like him into the role of participants in a pogrom and refuses to engage with the complexity that comes with this identity.

Huzaifa Pandit, a professor of literature, looks at translation as mediation to comprehend Kashmir through its rich literary culture.

Author Suvir Kaul explains how the communal fire is stoked while representing Kashmir in Indian popular culture to benefit a Hindu majoritarian politics.

These, and many more stories bring back into perspective the Kashmir that is missing from the narratives of Bollywood’s cinema.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  4. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
Football News
  1. Everton 0-0 Newcastle, Premier League: I Back Myself On Penalties, Says Spot-Kick Hero Pickford
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Complacency Key In Disappointing Draw, Says Alonso
  3. Inter Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Thuram Hat-trick Keeps Champions Within Reach Of Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors
  5. AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth
  2. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  3. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  4. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  5. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
World News
  1. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  2. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  3. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  4. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  5. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'