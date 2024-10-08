Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Security Tightened, Extra forces Deployed To Tackle Any Situation
DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik said that the Police forces have been deployed at the Kalka Assembly constituency and Panchkula Assembly constituency along with all other necessary preparations.
Police forces are also stationed throughout the city, ready to tackle any situation.
Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: 'BJP Will Form Govt', Says CM Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini was confident of BJP winning the polls on the morning of vote counting as he stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form government with a huge mandate. We along with PM Modi have served Haryana honestly in the last 10 years. Exits polls do come, there were exit polls during Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand elections as well. We are not raising questions over exit polls, but results have been different and in Haryana too it will be like that. BJP will form the government."
Haryana Poll Results 2024 LIVE: AAP Candidate Speaks On Upcoming Vote Counting Today
AAP candidate from Kalayat seat, Anurag Dhanda speaking to PTI on Tuesday, said, "People of Haryana have given their mandate, and public is supreme in democracy. We will accept the decision of the public. Haryana got a third alternative as AAP contested on all 90 seats and we are confident that people have been fed up of BJP and Congress since long, and we looking for a third alternative. I am sure that people will repose their faith on Arvind Kejriwal and we will see good results on several seats
Haryana Poll Results 2024 LIVE: A Hung Assembly, Alliances ; The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections
The 2019 Haryana Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the BJP winning 40 out of 90 seats, falling short of the 46-seat majority.
The Congress secured 31 seats, while Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged as a kingmaker with 10 seats.
The JJP had separated from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) due to family disputes.
After the elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP. On October 27, 2019, Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Dushyant Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister.
Despite initial stability, tensions between the BJP and JJP escalated, leading to the coalition's collapse in early 2024.
Haryana Result 2024 LIVE: Exit Polls Predict Change In Power For Haryana
Several pollsters revealed their projections for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on October 5, indicating a change in power in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana.
Pollster 'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.
Election Results 2024 Haryana LIVE: Key Candidates Who Were In Fray In Haryana
There were 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them were women and some of the prominent among those in fray included -
Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa)
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)
INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)
JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)
BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)
O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)
Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana).
Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Results LIVE: The Results For Both Haryana And J&K To Be Announced Today
The assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir took place through three phase between September 18, 25 and October 1. This was the first election in 10 years in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2014, making it a significant one for the Indian political landscape and the people of the region.
Haryana Election Results 2024: Major Parties Aiming For CM Chair In Haryana
The major parties aiming for the Chief Minister seat are Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance.
Haryana Assembly Elections Results LIVE: Vote Counting To Be Held Today From 8am
The voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly took place in a single phase on October 5 and the counting of the votes will take place today from 8 am.