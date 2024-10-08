There were 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them were women and some of the prominent among those in fray included -

Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa)

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)

INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)

JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)

BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)

O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)

Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana).

Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).