Elections

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins; CM Saini Confident Of BJP Returning To Power

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned for live updates on the Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024. Follow the vote-counting process as it unfolds, and get real-time information on winning candidates, seat-wise tallies and detailed analysis of Haryana Election Results.

Trisha Majumder
Trisha Majumder
8 October 2024
8 October 2024
Security before Haryana Assembly polls counting PTI
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Haryana assembly elections were held in a single phase on October 5, 2024, and the votes are being counted today. The 90-seat assembly is currently led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and major parties aiming for the CM seat are BJP, Congress, AAP, JJP-ASP. The exit polls predicted that Congress may win the majority this time, but this was rejected by BJP leaders who were confident of remaining in power. Some of the key candidates include CM Saini, Anil Vij, Vinesh Phogat, Dushyant Chautala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Savitri Jindal.
LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Security Tightened, Extra forces Deployed To Tackle Any Situation

DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik said that the Police forces have been deployed at the Kalka Assembly constituency and Panchkula Assembly constituency along with all other necessary preparations.

Police forces are also stationed throughout the city, ready to tackle any situation.

Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: 'BJP Will Form Govt', Says CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini was confident of BJP winning the polls on the morning of vote counting as he stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form government with a huge mandate. We along with PM Modi have served Haryana honestly in the last 10 years. Exits polls do come, there were exit polls during Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand elections as well. We are not raising questions over exit polls, but results have been different and in Haryana too it will be like that. BJP will form the government."

Haryana Poll Results 2024 LIVE: AAP Candidate Speaks On Upcoming Vote Counting Today

AAP candidate from Kalayat seat, Anurag Dhanda speaking to PTI on Tuesday, said, "People of Haryana have given their mandate, and public is supreme in democracy. We will accept the decision of the public. Haryana got a third alternative as AAP contested on all 90 seats and we are confident that people have been fed up of BJP and Congress since long, and we looking for a third alternative. I am sure that people will repose their faith on Arvind Kejriwal and we will see good results on several seats

Haryana Poll Results 2024 LIVE: A Hung Assembly, Alliances ; The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections

The 2019 Haryana Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the BJP winning 40 out of 90 seats, falling short of the 46-seat majority.

The Congress secured 31 seats, while Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged as a kingmaker with 10 seats.

The JJP had separated from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) due to family disputes.

After the elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP. On October 27, 2019, Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Dushyant Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister.

Despite initial stability, tensions between the BJP and JJP escalated, leading to the coalition's collapse in early 2024.

READ FULL STORY

Haryana Result 2024 LIVE: Exit Polls Predict Change In Power For Haryana

Several pollsters revealed their projections for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on October 5, indicating a change in power in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana.

Pollster 'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.

Election Results 2024 Haryana LIVE: Key Candidates Who Were In Fray In Haryana

There were 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them were women and some of the prominent among those in fray included -

  • Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa)

  • Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)

  • INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad)

  • JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)

  • BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)

  • O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)

  • Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana).

Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Results LIVE: The Results For Both Haryana And J&K To Be Announced Today

The assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir took place through three phase between September 18, 25 and October 1. This was the first election in 10 years in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2014, making it a significant one for the Indian political landscape and the people of the region.

Follow For LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir Poll Results 2024

Haryana Election Results 2024: Major Parties Aiming For CM Chair In Haryana

The major parties aiming for the Chief Minister seat are Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance.

Haryana Assembly Elections Results LIVE: Vote Counting To Be Held Today From 8am

The voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly took place in a single phase on October 5 and the counting of the votes will take place today from 8 am.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Ireland Salvage Pride To Avoid Clean Sweep Against South Africa
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sarfaraz Khan To Miss Mumbai's Season Opener
  3. Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads - All Details Of Australia’s FC Tournament
  4. T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching
Football News
  1. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
  2. UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online
  4. Manchester City: MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Ederson's Exit Was Close
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tightened Security
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin At 8 AM To Decide Fate Of Haryana
  3. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say
  4. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
  5. Haryana Elections 2024: Will Caste Lines Impact Results?
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands