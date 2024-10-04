A Hung Assembly, Alliances | The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections

The high-octane Haryana Assembly polls are scheduled for October 5 where more than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The polling for all the 90 constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm and total of 20,629 polling booths have been set up for the elections.
The results for the polls will be counted on October 8, 2024.
There are 1031 candidates in the fray, 101 of them women and some of the prominent among those in fray include Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa), Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt) and O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat) and Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana). Among the independent candidates include Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).
In the previous assembly polls in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats and the Congress 31.
The BJP formed the government with the support of JJP while most Independents had also extended support to it then. However, JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ended after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March.
A Hung Assembly, Alliances | How 2019 Haryana Assembly Poll Results Unfolded
The 2019 Haryana Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with the BJP winning 40 out of 90 seats, falling short of the 46-seat majority.
The Congress secured 31 seats, while Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged as a kingmaker with 10 seats.
The JJP had separated from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) due to family disputes.
After the elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP. On October 27, 2019, Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Dushyant Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister.
Despite initial stability, tensions between the BJP and JJP escalated, leading to the coalition's collapse in early 2024.
Following the breakdown of the alliance, Chief Minister Khattar and all 13 BJP ministers resigned. Subsequently, Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the new Chief Minister, supported by 48 MLAs.
As of now, the BJP holds 41 seats in the Haryana Assembly, with additional backing from six of the seven independent MLAs and one MLA from the Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda.
Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: Voter Turnout
The overall voter turnout was recorded 68.20 per cent. With highest turnouts in Fatehabad (73.7), Kaithal (73.3), Jagadhari (73) and Hathin (72.5).
Gurugram recorded 51.2 per cent voter turnout and the lowest was Tigaon with 53.2 per cent.