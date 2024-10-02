Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up

Congress Going To Win Haryana Polls: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi noted that they have received very good feedback and said that her party is going to win the Assembly polls in Haryana. "There is wave for the Congress, there is also wave against the BJP," Gandhi told reporters. Addressing a public rally in Julana, Gandhi batted for Congress candidate from the seat -- Vinesh Phogat. Citing Phogat and her parents' struggle to send her to Olympics, Gandhi said that the wrestler reaped the fruit of struggle. "The whole nation was proud of her... After that, what happened? She and her parents' faith in government, and Olympic Association was broken," Gandhi said while referring to Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics and the struggle thereafter. Gandhi said that the fight is against the wicked, injustice and the untruth. "The opportunity has come again, similar to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fight against the British rule. There is no difference," she said. Raking up employment and Agniveer scheme against the BJP-led government in the state, Gandhi said the ruling party has betrayed the people at every stage. "Change this government. Oust the BJP," she appealed to voters.