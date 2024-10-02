Elections

Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes -- along with that of J&K -- will take place on October 8.

J&K, Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Round-Up
J&K has wrapped up its voting while Haryana is due to vote on Saturday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Jammu and Kashmir wrapped up its Assembly elections on Tuesday, Haryana continued to gear up for the voting which is set to take place on October 5, Saturday.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases -- September 18, 25 and October 1 -- while voting for the 90-member assembly of Haryana will take place in single phase on October 5. Counting of votes for both the Union Territory and the state is scheduled to take place on October 8.

J&K, Haryana Assembly Polls | Round-Up

  • J&K Voting Wrapped Up: Voting for the assembly polls in the Union Territory, which held elections after a decade, was wrapped as the third and final phase of polling took place on Tuesday. As per the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 69.65 per cent was recorded in the final phase. The highest voting percentage was recorded by the Udhampur district at 76.09 per cent. The J&K CEO, in a statement, said that after the conclusion of all three phases, the poll percentage stands at 63.45 per cent, which is higher than the turnout recorded in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

  • BJP's Surankote Candidate Dies In J&K: Former minister and BJP candidate from the Surankote assembly seat, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday after he collapsed at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The 75-year-old leader had been unwell for some time now and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, leading to his death, a BJP leader said. He was a two-time former MLA from Surankote and joined the BJP in February this year after the central government granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community. Bukhari had quit the National Conference in February, 2022, following a four decades-long association with the party after an argument with party chief Farooq Abdullah over ST status. The former minister's death was mourned by several leaders, with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina calling him a "mass leader", saying that his death has left a void which is very hard to fill.

  • J&K LG Hails Voter Enthusiasm: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the voter of the assembly polls, saying that the enthusiasm shown by them is a testimony to the vibrant democracy. Taking to microblogging site X, he said, "Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in final phase of Assembly Elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP & our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy." He hailed the enthusiasm among the voters to exercise their franchise, making it a testimony to vibrant democracy in the Union Territory and people's faith in democratic values. "Transparent, free and fair assembly polls 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K elections," he added.

  • Kharge Targets Modi In Haryana: As Haryana is prepping to go to polls on October 8, political parties are campaigning in full swing, pitching why people should support them and make them win the polls. While addressing a poll rally in Badhra in Charkhi Dadri, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack at the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises you made to the people. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is the leader of those who break trust", adding that people know about his numerous lies and promises. Kharge further noted that PM Modi had so many promises during the last 10 years "that there is not limit" to it. "Before polls, he said after he is elected, he will put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's pocket," Kharge said. He alleged that the BJP also did not fulfil its promise of 2 crore jobs to youth every year, adding that Manohar Lal Khattar's 9.5-years-long tenure as Chief Minister also failed as the party's engine. "This is why I keep saying this repeatedly that BJP is 'jhoothon ki sardar' and Modi is expert in telling lies. He is not afraid," Kharge noted.

  • Decide Between Development & Scam: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at the Congress, saying that people of Haryana need to choose between his party's development-oriented ten years versus the scams and corruption of the grand old party. Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, he also slammed Congress' Haryana unit and said, "Here Congress has become Hooda Congress. Even Rahul Gandhi has to come here with permission. I am told he (Gandhi) had some desire for an alliance (with AAP), but Hooda refused so it did not happen. I was surprised to see Congress' 'Hoodakaran' here," he said. Prasad said that two narratives are clear in the Haryana Polls -- BJP government's 10 years versus Hooda government's ten years. "I have heard about 'kharchi and parchi' (favouritism and corruption) system which was prevalent during the Congress government's time in Haryana while jobs were given purely on merit under the BJP rule," Prasad said. He also alleged that the IT industry expansion in Gurugram took a backseat during Congress' time. Notably, the BJP is eyeing a third straight term in the state.

  • Congress Going To Win Haryana Polls: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi noted that they have received very good feedback and said that her party is going to win the Assembly polls in Haryana. "There is wave for the Congress, there is also wave against the BJP," Gandhi told reporters. Addressing a public rally in Julana, Gandhi batted for Congress candidate from the seat -- Vinesh Phogat. Citing Phogat and her parents' struggle to send her to Olympics, Gandhi said that the wrestler reaped the fruit of struggle. "The whole nation was proud of her... After that, what happened? She and her parents' faith in government, and Olympic Association was broken," Gandhi said while referring to Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics and the struggle thereafter. Gandhi said that the fight is against the wicked, injustice and the untruth. "The opportunity has come again, similar to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fight against the British rule. There is no difference," she said. Raking up employment and Agniveer scheme against the BJP-led government in the state, Gandhi said the ruling party has betrayed the people at every stage. "Change this government. Oust the BJP," she appealed to voters.

  • Charkhi Dadri & Challenge For Candidates: Voters in the Samaspur village of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri constituency have posed a challenge for all the candidates contesting and seeking their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. The challenge is to go there and drink a glass of water which is being supplied to their village. Locals have alleged that they are forced to buy drinking water as over the last decade, they are being supplied with water which is dirty, smelly and not even fit for animals, let alone for human consumption.

  • Key Arrangements Made: Haryana Election Commission Nodal officer Manish Kumar Lohan told news agency PTI that all essential arrangements for the upcoming polls have been made. He said polling parties will be dispatched on October 4, a day before the voting day. "Their final training will also be conducted. A total of 20,632 booths have been set up in Haryana this time," Lohan added.

