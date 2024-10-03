National

Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Exclusive with Aftab Ahmad, Congress' Deputy Leader

Aftab Ahmad, Congress' deputy leader of the opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, is seeking re-election from Nuh in Haryana. The BJP has fielded Sanjay Singh, the sitting MLA from #Sohna, against Ahmad. Tahir Hussain, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, will make it a triangular contest. Nuh has long been a stronghold for Congress and the INLD. The BJP has never won from the Muslim-dominated constituency. Buoyed by its success in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party won five out of 10 seats in Haryana, the Congress seems confident of returning to power after a decade. The party has ramped up heat on the ruling BJP by focusing on issues like Corruption, poor governance, lack of infrastructural development, and discrimination against minorities. "Bad governance and corruption have stalled Haryana's progress, especially in terms of infrastructure and education," Ahmad told #Outlook. Communal Violence rocked Nuh last year. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives when violence erupted following an attempt to stop a VHP procession, which then spread to Gurugram. The police charged Congress' Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, Mamman Khan, under the UAPA. A day after the violence, authorities demolished the homes of people accused of being involved in the unrest. “People have seen through their politics of hate. No community trusts this government anymore. They gave the BJP a fitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections by not voting for them,” Ahmad said. Voting in all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5, and results will be declared on October 8.

