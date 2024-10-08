BJP Triumphs Again: Haryana's Preference For 'Double-Engine' Continues

Bhupinder Singh Hooda's imprint was quite clear in the distribution of tickets as well. Most of the candidates were sponsored by Hooda and some of them would not have been given the ticket but for their loyalty to Hooda. Many of these candidates' performance as MLAs were not up to the mark and they could not duck the anti-incumbency against them. Whereas, the BJP has experimented with new candidates and succeeded in overcoming the anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs. So, one could observe people turning against those MLAs who did not perform as per the expectations of the electorate irrespective of their party affiliations.