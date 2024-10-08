Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Will The Hooda Versus Selja Kumari Factor Impact Congress?

Selja, a general secretary of the Congress, who has a major influence in the Assembly constituencies in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of Haryana, did not attend the launch of the party's manifesto and stayed out of the campaigning for the most part. She was reportedly upset over the ticket distribution as she had requested tickets in 30 seats but got only nine, and was unable to convince the party leadership to nominate her close aide Ajay Chaudhary from the Narnaund seat.