Elections

The Fragmented Political Landscape Of Jammu And Kashmir

Political fragmentation in J&K suggests coalition governments will become the norm, with no single party likely to secure a clear majority

Polling officials and police walk towards a polling station in the interior of Dal Lake
Polling officials and police walk on a wooden bridge towards a polling station in the interior of Dal Lake Photo: Associated Press
info_icon

The political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has always been dynamic, but the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 shifted the region’s politics significantly. It resulted in an ongoing struggle for regional and national parties to adapt to the altered landscape, as voter landscapes have changed, new players have emerged and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consolidated its influence. To make sense of this situation requires examining not only the circumstances leading to the abrogation, but also the internal workings of key regional parties, the rise of new political forces and the BJP’s strategic moves to reshape J&K’s politics.

The assembly election of 2014 was significant as it set a precedent for politics in J&K. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Mehbooba Mufti, built its campaign on opposing the BJP’s integrationist agenda, but surprised many by forging a coalition with the BJP after the elections. While politically pragmatic, this coalition disillusioned the PDP’s traditional support base, many of whom felt betrayed by what they perceived as an act of compromising the party’s autonomy-driven ideology.

Historically, the PDP’s platform was built around advocating for Kashmir’s autonomy, in stark contrast to the BJP’s long-standing objective of integrating J&K fully into the Indian Union. When the PDP joined hands with the BJP, it weakened its credibility and alienated its voter base. Tensions grew within the PDP’s ranks―while some leaders supported the alliance, others opposed. The coalition government, already fragile, eventually collapsed in 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support. This marked a turning point, setting the stage for the 2019 revocation of Article 370 and the drastic reshaping of J&K’s political fabric.

On August 5, 2019, the Union government, led by the BJP, abrogated Article 370, stripping J&K of its special status and splitting the state into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh. This move was met with deep discontent in Kashmir, where the loss of statehood and autonomy were seen as an affront to the region’s identity. The Union government, however, took preemptive measures to stifle large-scale protests, imposing a communication blackout and heavy security restrictions across the Valley.

Despite these measures, discontent simmered under the surface. The BJP portrayed the absence of widespread public protests as evidence of acceptance of the new status quo. However, critics argue that the silence was maintained through coercive state measures, rather than genuine acquiescence. In the years following the abrogation, the BJP has tried to solidify its narrative that J&K is ready for new opportunities without Article 370. Still, political alienation remains palpable, especially as the region grapples with economic challenges and a lack of political representation.

In response to the abrogation, traditional regional parties like the National Conference (NC) and the PDP came together to form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The alliance was a rare instance of political adversaries joining forces to seek the restoration of J&K’s special status. Despite this united front, the PAGD was plagued by internal divisions from the start.

The primary tension within the alliance stemmed from the PDP’s tarnished credibility after its coalition with the BJP. The NC, seeking to reassert its dominance, began distancing itself from the PDP, further destabilising the alliance. As the BJP encouraged splinter factions within these parties and bolstered new political formations, the opposition fragmented, creating confusion among voters and weakening the PAGD’s influence.

The River And Its Waves Are One Surf: Artwork by Masood Hussain - null
Crouching Kashmir: A Note From The Editor

BY Chinki Sinha

One of the most notable developments in J&K’s post-2019 political landscape has been the rise of new political entities, many of which are seen as proxies backed by the BJP to fracture the traditional regional vote. The emergence of these parties has significantly weakened the influence of established political forces like the NC and the PDP.

For example, parties such as the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, led by Sajjad Lone, and the Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, have positioned themselves as pragmatic alternatives. Both parties advocate for working with the Union government rather than opposing it outright, framing their approach as being more beneficial to the people of J&K. The creation of the Democratic Azad Party by former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad further underscores the fragmentation of J&K’s political sphere, with multiple new parties challenging the dominance of the NC and the PDP. These developments reflect how regional politics has shifted towards a more fractured structure, with smaller parties vying for influence and voter support.

The BJP has actively capitalised on the fragmentation of J&K’s traditional political forces. By supporting breakaway factions and promoting new political entities, the BJP has effectively diluted the influence of established regional parties. The weakening of these opposition parties has ensured that no single entity can secure a majority in the future, making it possible for coalition governments that are more likely to include the BJP or be influenced by it.

This strategy was evident in the case of Engineer Rashid, a popular leader from Kashmir who was detained on terror charges, but was allowed to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He defeated NC’s Omar Abdullah. After being released on bail, he is now busy campaigning for the assembly elections. Rashid’s release, some argue, was intended to ensure that his supporters remained politically active, albeit in a fragmented fashion. While Rashid is not directly aligned with the BJP, his presence further complicates the political arithmetic for parties like the NC and the PDP, which are already struggling to maintain unity.

Adding to the political complexity is the rise of independent candidates, many of whom were previously associated with the NC or the PDP, and associated members of the now banned Jamaat-e-Islami, who infamously garnered indirect covert support to the PDP. Moreover, politicians who had won elections earlier and were denied tickets this time, have decided to contest independently, further splintering the votes and complicating the electoral dynamics.

In several constituencies, independent candidates have garnered significant support, sometimes even outperforming their former parties. Candidates such as Shabir Ahmad Kullay and Aijaz Ahmad Mir have emerged as key political players, representing a growing trend of dissatisfaction with the established parties. Their presence is further fragmenting the political landscape of J&K and signals a shift towards a more localised and personality-driven politics.

Given the current state of political fragmentation in J&K, the chances of any one party securing a clear majority appear slim. Coalition governments, featuring alliances between traditional parties, new political entities and independents, are likely to become the norm. In such a scenario, the BJP, either directly or through its proxy parties, is positioned to play a key role in shaping governance.

However, the stability of coalition governments in J&K remains uncertain. The Union government may once again impose Governor’s Rule if a coalition proves too unstable to govern effectively. If this happens, it would allow the BJP to maintain a significant degree of control over the region, perpetuating its strategy of weakening regional parties and consolidating power through alliances and indirect influence.

Future Tense - null
Future Tense: From The Ground In Jammu And Kashmir

BY Outlook Web Desk

The political landscape of J&K remains deeply fragmented and fluid in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. While the BJP has successfully shifted the region’s political discourse, opposition forces continue to grapple with the changes, hindered by internal divisions and the emergence of new political entities. The rise of proxy parties, independent candidates and fragmented vote banks has made it nearly impossible for any one party to dominate the political scene. As J&K moves towards future elections, the region’s political trajectory remains uncertain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Marizanne Kapp Strikes Again, Gets Deandra Dottin; RSA-W - 38/3 (8 Overs)
  2. South Africa Vs West Indies Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  3. Porto 3-3 Man United, Europa League: Erik Clarifies Marcus's Half-Time Substitution As Rotation
  4. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United, Premier League: The Numbers Game - Preview And Key Players
  5. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 04, 2024
  2. 'Rights To Live With Dignity Extends To Incarcerated': SC Pronounces Certain Prison Rules As 'Unconstitutional'
  3. A Hung Assembly, Alliances | The Outcome Of 2019 Haryana Elections
  4. Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bengal Till Saturday; Moderate Showers In Odisha, Bengaluru
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  2. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  5. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections