Slogan Wars: Decoding the 'Real Tiger' of Kashmir

This election season, the streets of Kashmir have become a vibrant collage of political fervour, where rallies and chants reverberate with people's hopes and aspirations. The competition for the title of "Asli Shera" – the Real Tiger – has not only intensified the stakes but also highlighted the deep-rooted connections that political parties have with their supporters. The air is filled with the voices of passionate supporters rallying for their candidates while political rallies in Kashmir are alive with resonant chants and slogans, creating an electrifying atmosphere.
For bystanders, the atmosphere remains a mix of excitement and confusion though. With each party claiming to embody the spirit of "Asli Shera", many wonder what qualities truly define this revered title. Is it charisma, a history of service or the ability to connect with people's needs?
As election day approached on September 25 for Srinagar, the battleground became even more heated, with each party not only competing for votes but also striving to define their vision for the region’s future. In the midst of this contest, the people of Kashmir are left to navigate the animated chaos, weighing promises against the backdrop of their lived realities.
At the heart of this frenzy is Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti, a candidate who has entered the fray with a unique symbol—tiger (shera). Contesting from the highly charged Lal Chowk constituency, Bhatti has made the tiger more than just a symbol, it has become a central figure in his political narrative. By presenting himself as the ‘Real Tiger’, Bhatti emphasises his authenticity and commitment to the people, distancing himself from what he claims are the opportunistic politics of his rivals. Dressed in a pristine white traditional outfit, a black waistcoat, and a karakulli perched atop his head, Bhatti seems to be channelling the spirit of a cultural ambassador (if only the ambassador were also a lion tamer)!
Accompanying this imagery is the evocative campaign song "Dekho dekho kaun aaya, Sher aaya Sher aaya" (Look who’s here, the lion has arrived). The song plays on loudspeakers at rallies, filling the streets with the declaration that Bhatti is the “Asli Shera” (Real Lion) of Kashmir’s political jungle. This slogan taps into the ongoing slogan war of “Asli Shera” versus “Nakli Shera”, with Bhatti positioning himself as the true champion of the people—a leader with the strength and courage to face the region’s challenges head-on.
Lal Chowk, the constituency from which Bhatti is contesting, holds immense political and symbolic importance. Historically seen as the heart of political discourse in Kashmir, Lal Chowk has witnessed everything from independence rallies to calls for greater autonomy. Winning this seat is not just about gaining political power but also about capturing the imagination and trust of Kashmiris. Abbas Bhatti’s tiger symbol has already garnered attention, but whether it will translate into votes remains to be seen. However, the release of Engineer Rashid from Tihar Jail has certainly shifted the political narrative of the “Asli Shera” on the ground in Kashmir.
Known for his fiery speeches and unconventional approach, Rashid has carved out a unique space for himself, often portraying himself as a rebel against the political establishment. His presence has led to a re-evaluation of what it means to be a tiger. For many, he embodies resilience and a willingness to challenge the status quo, which resonates deeply in a region seeking authentic leadership. Indeed, many prominent political leaders have taken a critical stance towards Rashid, often referring to him as "Engineered Rashid". This label reflects a perception that his political manoeuvres are not entirely organic, but rather influenced by external factors or interests. This skepticism underscores the contentious atmosphere in Kashmir's political landscape, where trust and authenticity are frequently questioned.
Critics argue that Rashid’s rise and visibility might be a product of political engineering aimed at reshaping narratives and alliances. This skepticism often strikes a chord with voters who are wary of established narratives and the motives behind them. As a result, the discourse surrounding Rashid has become a battleground in itself, with his supporters defending his grassroots appeal while opponents attempt to undermine his credibility.
Amid all this, the use of humour and satire in memes have become a powerful tool for political expression. Supporters creatively voice their opinions, often poking fun at rivals while rallying behind their candidates. This light-hearted approach has sparked an active online dialogue, where users share content that debates who truly deserves the title of "Asli Shera."
In the broader context of Kashmir’s current political climate, the image of the tiger carries significant weight. The region, which has lived through periods of political uncertainty and unrest, is searching for leadership that can handle complex issues while standing strong against external pressures. As the election unfolds, the symbolic weight of the tiger will continue to play a crucial role in shaping narratives and influencing public sentiment, making it a central theme in the ongoing political dialogue.