Let's not forget the "No wada Kiya Lady", Falak Jaan from Apni Party. A latest social media sensation, she has a natural skill for putting a positive spin on even the direst of situations. Whether it is highlighting the dancing skills of Farooq Abdullah or some corruption scandal, she finds a way to make it sound like a terrific victory for her party. Earlier a staunch supporter of Baji (Mehbooba Mufti) for quite some time, lately reassessed her political allegiances. It's no secret that the abrogation of Article 370 brought about seismic changes in the region and Falak Jaan voiced her concerns about the role of the BJP in shaping the future of Kashmir. When asked about BJP's rule in Kashmir, her immediate response was a resounding "BJP No" reflecting her apprehensions and reservations. But life has a funny way of surprising us, doesn't it? In a twist of fate, Falak Jaan found herself now campaigning for Altaf Bukhari, whom she affectionately refers to as "Bhaijaan." one might wonder what prompted this change of heart. Falak Jaan’s belief about Bhaijaan is that he radiates a certain courage and determination, which she calls "Dum" or guts, that sets him apart from the rest. However, Bhaijaan's stature may be viewed differently by others. Some may see him as more of a Bhajrang(i) figure, stirring uncertainty and mixed feelings among the populace. It's understandable that not everyone may be ready to rally behind him wholeheartedly for that reason.