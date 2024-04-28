Return Of The 'For the First Time' In Lal Chowk

Since August 5, 2019, every Kashmiri story has carried the weight of "for the first time." Every event has become "for the first time in the Kashmir Valley." And in Hindi, "Ghati mein pehli baar." If you don’t believe me, just Google “for the first time in the Valley,” and you'll see. If you search intensively for "For the first time in the Lal Chowk," you'll be surprised by the results for the first time in your life. Even events reported earlier by the same papers as "for the first time" have the tagline of "for the first time" again.