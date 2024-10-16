J&K New Govt: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM Today; These Ministers Are Likely To Join His Cabinet

Jammu & Kashmir is all set to welcome the newly elected government with Omar Abdullah poised to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 am Wednesday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
The day holds great importance heralding the establishment of an elected government for the first time since June 2018.
Jammu & Kashmir New Government |Key Highlights
Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM
Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), received a formal invitation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to lead the next government following the revocation of the President's rule, which had been in effect for nearly six years.
"I was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the LG office inviting me to form the next government in J&K," Abdullah wrote on X.
As Abdullah prepares to take the helm for his second term, having previously served from 2009 to 2014, the challenge of navigating a complex political landscape while addressing the pressing needs of the people of Jammu & Kashmir stands before him. His government is expected to prioritize the restoration of statehood and the revival of democratic processes in the region.
With a mandate from the electorate and the support of a robust coalition, Abdullah's leadership will be closely watched as Jammu & Kashmir embarks on a new chapter in its political history.
Cabinet constraints and coalition dynamics
During a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Sinha, Abdullah staked his claim to form a government, presenting letters of support from coalition partners, including Independents and the Aam Aadmi Party. This solidified the NC-Congress alliance, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the assembly.
However, the new Chief Minister will face the challenge of forming a compact cabinet, limited to just nine members under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which mandates that the council of ministers be 10 percent of the legislative assembly. This means Abdullah's cabinet will comprise just nine members, necessitating careful selection to ensure representation from both Kashmir and Jammu.
The Congress is expected to secure one or two cabinet positions, with former minister Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed being a strong contender.
Potential faces to join the cabinet
To ensure comprehensive representation, Omar Abdullah has promised that the cabinet will reflect the diverse demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, including voices from Pir Panjal, Jammu, and Chenab Valley. While the final list of ministers is yet to be confirmed, discussions within the NC indicate several contenders.
Potential names that may join the cabinet include:
Sakina Itoo: A four-time MLA and former minister, is expected to secure a position in the Union Territory cabinet. She is one of two MLAs elected from the National Conference and represents the Damhal Hanjipora seat in South Kashmir.
Ali Mohammed Sagar: Ali Mohammed Sagar, the MLA from Srinagar and a five-time legislator, is also a strong contender. He serves as the General Secretary of the National Conference and is a close associate of both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, representing the Khanyaar assembly segment.
Hasnain Masoodi: She is a former Lok Sabha MP who represents the Pampore assembly segment of Pulwama.
Javed Rana: A four-time MLA from Mendhar constituency of Poonch district is also among the potential candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet.
Saifullah Mir: A four-time MLA from Kupwara, Mir is also expected to be appointed as a minister in the NC-Congress government.
Surinder Choudhary: He defeated BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina in Nowshera. Surinder Choudhary and Arjun Singh Raju are the only two Hindu representatives in the NC government.
Independent MLAs: Five Independent MLAs from the Jammu division have extended support to the National Conference. Two of these candidates, Pyare Lal Sharma and Satish Sharma, along with Dr Romeshwar Singh, are likely to be inducted.
Omar Abdullah has scheduled a meeting in the Civil Secretariat with all administrative secretaries at 3 pm on Wednesday.
Political transition after years of uncertainty
The transition to an elected government follows a prolonged period of Governor's rule, which began after the then-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned in June 2017, and later the President’s rule from 2019.
The President's rule, which has been in effect since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, has led to turbulent political dynamics, including the dissolution of the previous coalition government between the People’s Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in June 2018.
The abrogation of Article 370 scrapped the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and led to the region being reorganized into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
With the recent assembly elections, where the National Conference won 42 out of 90 contested seats, the path was cleared for the formation of a new government. The NC's alliance with the Indian National Congress, which secured six seats, brings their total to 48 seats in the 95-member assembly.
Who will attend the swearing-in ceremony?
The political climate leading up to this moment has seen various reactions. Leaders from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, including figures like Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from the DMK, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reflecting a broader political unity among opposition parties.
M.Y. Tarigami of the CPI(M) expressed optimism regarding the incoming government and said, “The time has come to revive the democratic process in J&K,” while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.