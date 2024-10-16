J&K New Govt: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM Today; These Ministers Are Likely To Join His Cabinet

Potential faces to join the cabinet

To ensure comprehensive representation, Omar Abdullah has promised that the cabinet will reflect the diverse demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, including voices from Pir Panjal, Jammu, and Chenab Valley. While the final list of ministers is yet to be confirmed, discussions within the NC indicate several contenders.

Potential names that may join the cabinet include:

Sakina Itoo: A four-time MLA and former minister, is expected to secure a position in the Union Territory cabinet. She is one of two MLAs elected from the National Conference and represents the Damhal Hanjipora seat in South Kashmir.

Ali Mohammed Sagar: Ali Mohammed Sagar, the MLA from Srinagar and a five-time legislator, is also a strong contender. He serves as the General Secretary of the National Conference and is a close associate of both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, representing the Khanyaar assembly segment.

Hasnain Masoodi: She is a former Lok Sabha MP who represents the Pampore assembly segment of Pulwama.

Javed Rana: A four-time MLA from Mendhar constituency of Poonch district is also among the potential candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet.

Saifullah Mir: A four-time MLA from Kupwara, Mir is also expected to be appointed as a minister in the NC-Congress government.

Surinder Choudhary: He defeated BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina in Nowshera. Surinder Choudhary and Arjun Singh Raju are the only two Hindu representatives in the NC government.

Independent MLAs: Five Independent MLAs from the Jammu division have extended support to the National Conference. Two of these candidates, Pyare Lal Sharma and Satish Sharma, along with Dr Romeshwar Singh, are likely to be inducted.

Omar Abdullah has scheduled a meeting in the Civil Secretariat with all administrative secretaries at 3 pm on Wednesday.