Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem & Imran Khan Back Students' Protest

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem visited Jantar Mantar late at night to express support for the students' protest.
Imran Khan joined a Mumbai solidarity march.
Salman Khan has also come out in support of the students demanding educational reform.
Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem joined a growing chorus of celebrities who are rallying behind the ongoing student protests in Delhi and the rest of the country. They were accompanied by fellow actor Rachit Singh. Late in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, the actor-siblings and Rachit appeared at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and marched with the students to show solidarity with their protests.
Huma and Saqib were seen at Jantar Mantar after Salman Khan recently shared a post supporting the student protest. Videos and photos circulating online showed Huma at the site in support of the students, and which have now gone viral. Huma was seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, while Saqib was in white T-shirt and grey jeans.
Imran Khan Joins Mumbai Solidarity March
Salman Khan, in a recent Instagram post, expresed support for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar and lauded them for peacefully demanding a better education system. He stressed the movement should not be politicised and wrote that he was saddened that the protest had taken a violent turn during the Chalo Sansad march on July 20. He also expressed solidarity with students and their families who were hurt, called paper leaks a very serious issue, and thanked parents for standing by the students.
Elsewhere, a massive protest was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar. Actor Imran Khan was present. Speaking to The IV Pillar News at the protest, the actor said: “I’m here to show support with all of the students, who work hard and whose hard work was invalidated and discarded. I’m here because this is the fight for the future of our nation. All the students of Mother India are here today, and I’m here to show my support to them.”
Imran’s participation in the protest spiked a day after he denounced the police action in a Instagram post. Expressing his anguish over the events, he wrote: “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment.”