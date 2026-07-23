Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem & Imran Khan Back Students' Protest

Imran’s participation in the protest spiked a day after he denounced the police action in a Instagram post. Expressing his anguish over the events, he wrote: “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment.”