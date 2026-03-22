What’s Up, Guv? The Story Behind Gubernatorial Reshuffles

Federal relations, rather than being cooperative, have turned conflictual, and since the last decade or so, become mutually manipulating

Tanvir Aeijaz
Tanvir Aeijaz
Updated on:
Published at:
Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed West Bengal
Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed West Bengal Governor Ravindra Narayan Ravi (or R.N. Ravi) at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. Photo: | Source: IMAGO/ANI News
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Early this month, Rashtrapati Bhavan made an announcement of major gubernatorial-reshuffle involving many states and union territories, including Ladakh, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

  • The framers of the Indian Constitution, keeping in mind the Westminster inheritance, laid down the framework of the parliamentary system with the addition of federalism as a core organising principle and governors were to be formally heading the states, not the government.

  • The federal landscape is overshadowed by centralisation impulses and the regional parties that asserted their own identities during the 1980s and 90s are somehow being pushed back.

Come elections in the states and we see the incumbent Union government becoming super-active. The recent reshuffle, or rather reset, of both the governors and key administrative officials of the election-bound states indicate an interventionist Union impacting in the state’s electoral politics. It also smacks of the instrumentality of the Union-executives’ overreach into the electorally significant state’s governance, essentially to maintain a vigil or perhaps to elicit feedback during political mobilisations in the state elections.

Early this month, Rashtrapati Bhavan made an announcement of major gubernatorial-reshuffle involving many states and union territories, including Ladakh, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Prima facie it appears to be a routine reshuffle, even though quite sudden, bereft of any reasonable explanations. It would be quite interesting to take note of governors’ political interventions, particularly in the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and their efforts to keep federal democracy working within the states. With four states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam—and one union territory— Puducherry—going for elections next month, the stage is set for high stakes contests having deep ramifications for national politics.

Related Content
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls BJP An ‘Evil Force’ - null
Mamata calls incoming Bengal Guv R.N. Ravi 'BJP cadre', alleges Bose was forced out
From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With states? - Photo: IMAGO / Seshadri Sukumar
From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?
RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle - File Image
RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle
Within hours of the announcement, the central government named RN Ravi, currently serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu, as Bose's replacement in West Bengal. - PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'
Related Content
In this image received on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Governor Lakshman Acharya, state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also seen. - null
Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

BY Ashlin Mathew

The architecture of Indian federal democracy is sui generis, perhaps unmatched in any other democracy, and this is in a sense that the states all have quite a distinctive political susceptibility marked by, what Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar call, “an ongoing contestation between the logic of democracy and the logic of domination”. Indian states, notwithstanding the enormous diversity both politically and culturally, were originally regarded as little more than sub-units of centralised government structures, and have over the years remarkably evolved into powerful political arenas, so much so that those who rule at the Centre try hard to influence the outcomes of the power struggles in these arenas.

Federal relations, rather than being cooperative, have turned conflictual and at times mutually weakening, and since the last decade or so, they have become mutually manipulating. The federal landscape is overshadowed by centralisation impulses and the regional parties that asserted their own identities during the 1980s and 90s are somehow being pushed back. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with all its heft—money, muscle and management—is working incessantly towards capturing states’ electoral politics under the slogan of ‘double engine’ government, which is quite an anathema to the governance of any federal nation. In such a scenario, it is interesting to note the new politics of governors.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during ongoing budget session of Assembly in Ranchi, Saturday, March 22, 2025. - | Image- PTI
Jharkhand: Caste-Based Survey To Be Conducted In The State In Next Financial Year, Says Minister

BY PTI

Gubernatorial Politics

The framers of the Indian Constitution, keeping in mind the Westminster inheritance, laid down the framework of the parliamentary system with the addition of federalism as a core organising principle and governors were to be formally heading the states, not the government. Governors were made the linchpins of the constitutional apparatus of the state, key figures in Centre-state relations wielding few significant discretionary powers that may upset the political processes in favour of the Centre.

In Shamsher Singh’s case (1974), the discretionary power of the governor was defined as related to the choice of chief minister in case of certain peculiar exigencies; the dismissal of government which has lost its majority in the house, but refuses to quit office; and the dissolution of the house, where an appeal to the country is necessitous. Unlike presidents, they are not bound by ministerial decisions. Rather they self-police their discretionary boundaries and also unlike presidents, who enjoy some bit of electoral legitimacy, governors escape such legitimacy. Apart from such discretionary powers, governors may withhold assent to bills (as no fixed time frame is allotted), reserve them for presidential reconsideration, recommend President’s rule in the states. And they need to administer areas marked under the fifth and sixth schedules of the Constitution. These powers are more often than not indiscreetly applied and therefore, cause much tensions and anxiety in the functioning of federalism.

The federal landscape is overshadowed by centralisation impulses and the regional parties that asserted their own identities during the 1980s and 90s are somehow being pushed back.

The gubernatorial office under the BJP government has undergone visible transformation. The office which was envisaged as a constitutional coordinating pivot in Indian federalism, has majorly undermined the constitutional morality undergirding the federal frame, both in letter and spirit. R.N. Ravi, the controversial ex-Tamil Nadu governor has been shifted to West Bengal, ostensibly to keep an eye on Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) moves in the upcoming elections. As Tamil Nadu governor, he was criticised for his conflictual relationship with the state government, for his sitting on bills and refusing to sign them, for his attempts to amendments and refusal of the address prepared by the state government and his obnoxious statement that ‘secularism’ being a western concept has no place in India. Rajendra Arlekar, in the current reshuffle, holds the charge of both the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governors’ offices. A hardcore Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) loyalist, Arlekar couldn’t conduct Raj Bhavan as a buckle between the Centre and the state (Kerala), but was often seen as contradicting the state government’s perspective, particularly his assertions over the state-run universities matter. Retired Lt. General Syed Ata Hasnain took charge of Bihar which signalled the BJP’s indirect reaching out to Muslims in Bihar, even though he has taken anti-Muslim and pro-Hindutva stances several times. If we were to take a close look at these reshuffles of governors, we find that governors are removed, replaced or transferred in a huff without even completing their tenure and that the office is more open to RSS loyalists, particularly from the retired groups of the likes of civil servants, academics, or the military and the judiciary.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - PTI
TMC Seeks Renaming Of West Bengal As 'Bangla'

BY PTI

Raj Bhavan, which was supposed to be a rather politically insulated institution, has become an active sight of politics at the state level. Governors are seen strengthening the processes of political, administrative and institutional centralisation. They are keener to serve the party that appoints them than the ‘interest of the nation’. What was feared has come true, in a sense, that they have become agents of the President who acts on the aid and advice of the government. In such a milieu, elections become more fascinating.

Tanvir Aeijaz teaches Politics and Public Policy at University of Delhi and is Hon. Vice-Chairman at the Centre for Multilevel Federalism (CMF), Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka To Join Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran's Replacement - Report

  2. Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Proteas Keep The Series Alive With 19 Run Victory In Wellington

  4. IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Backs Delhi Capitals Over Punjab Kings To End Title Drought

  5. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  2. ‘How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?’

  3. From Home to Tin Shelters: Assam’s Evictions Leave Hundreds Struggling To Survive

  4. Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

  5. In A Historic First, CM Sukhu Reduces Budget, Takes 50% Pay Cut, Trims Ministers’ Salaries By 20–30%

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Iranian Missile Hits Israel’s Dimona, 47 Injured

  3. Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran as missile strikes hit southern Israel

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Why Gulf Rulers Are Bearing The Brunt Of Retaliation

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls