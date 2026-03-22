What’s Up, Guv? The Story Behind Gubernatorial Reshuffles

The gubernatorial office under the BJP government has undergone visible transformation. The office which was envisaged as a constitutional coordinating pivot in Indian federalism, has majorly undermined the constitutional morality undergirding the federal frame, both in letter and spirit. R.N. Ravi, the controversial ex-Tamil Nadu governor has been shifted to West Bengal, ostensibly to keep an eye on Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) moves in the upcoming elections. As Tamil Nadu governor, he was criticised for his conflictual relationship with the state government, for his sitting on bills and refusing to sign them, for his attempts to amendments and refusal of the address prepared by the state government and his obnoxious statement that ‘secularism’ being a western concept has no place in India. Rajendra Arlekar, in the current reshuffle, holds the charge of both the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governors’ offices. A hardcore Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) loyalist, Arlekar couldn’t conduct Raj Bhavan as a buckle between the Centre and the state (Kerala), but was often seen as contradicting the state government’s perspective, particularly his assertions over the state-run universities matter. Retired Lt. General Syed Ata Hasnain took charge of Bihar which signalled the BJP’s indirect reaching out to Muslims in Bihar, even though he has taken anti-Muslim and pro-Hindutva stances several times. If we were to take a close look at these reshuffles of governors, we find that governors are removed, replaced or transferred in a huff without even completing their tenure and that the office is more open to RSS loyalists, particularly from the retired groups of the likes of civil servants, academics, or the military and the judiciary.