Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?

The government at the Centre, to control the state administrations, yearns for its own party to win elections in the states. During political mobilisation for elections, the call for double-engine government by the BJP leaders seductively indicate that both a PM and a CM from the same party would be advantageous for the people of the state. In hindsight, the BJP’s, and in particular PM Modi’s, push for ONOE is the belief that the party would tide over the major apprehensions and skepticism concerning next year’s elections. They have a strong feeling that a voter would vote for the same party at all the levels without thinking much about the split-ticket voting. The BJP perceives state elections as a stumbling block in its complete Parliamentary dominance, both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and therefore would want to downplay state elections by combining it with national elections. There is a gap between BJP’s Lok Sabha performance in most of the states and the subsequent assembly elections (2014-23) in terms of both vote share and seat share. Perhaps, to bridge this gap, the BJP believes in combining the elections. The party seems to be worried about the fact that despite high approval ratings of both the party and the PM, it is losing ground in states where there is presence of strong regional parties or a strong Congress. If BJP’s centralisation spree goes on at the cost of its own state-level leaders, weak state-level leaders may render the BJP losing further ground in state politics. With ONOE, the BJP imagines it can do away with its apprehensions of losing ground in state politics.