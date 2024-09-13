National

Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained

Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk asserts that places where nature, culture and land are sensitive issues are bound to be given protection under the Sixth Schedule, and that Ladakh is one such place.

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: via Getty
info_icon

On September 1, a group of Ladakhi protesters started marching on foot all the way from Leh to New Delhi to raise environment conservation concerns. The protest leader, environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Ladakh’s conservation by including it in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Expressing concern about Ladakh being an ecologically-fragile region facing industrial and climate-related challenges, the climate activist asserted the demand, telling the PM that it was crucial towards safeguarding Ladakh and its people.

As told to news agency Press Trust of India on the occasion, Wangchuk clarified that Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil were only given authority to spend development funds. He asserted that they should be given law-making powers too.

What is the Sixth Schedule?

In 1949, the Sixth Schedule was enacted as per Article 244 of the Indian Constitution.

This Constitutional provision is designed to protect indigenous and tribal groups by establishing Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) that have some legislative and judicial powers. These enable tribal regions to govern themselves to some extent.

During the colonial period, the British had kept some tribal areas in the North-East as “excluded provinces” or “partially excluded” provinces, where the laws of the provincial legislatures did not apply. This was done taking into consideration the distinct customs and traditions of the tribal areas.

After Independence, the Constituent Assembly formulated the Sixth Schedule as a way of continuing to give autonomy to the tribal regions in the North-East as a way of protecting their social identity, customs and language. This was based on the recommendations of the Bordoloi Sub-Committee chaired by Gopinath Bordoloi. When the matter came up for debate in the Constituent Assembly, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar defended keeping select tribal regions in the North-East under autonomous administration, saying: “With regard to the tribals in Assam…Their roots are still in their own civilisation and their own culture. They have not adopted, mainly or in a large part, either the modes or the manners of the Hindus who surround them.”

The ADCs are organised based on tribal groups. In places with significant populations of tribes other than the main tribe, Regional Councils (RC) are established.

In an autonomous district, if there are different Scheduled Tribes, the Governor can issue a public notification and divide the area inhabited by each tribe into autonomous regions.

So far, 10 autonomous councils in the country come under the Sixth Schedule: three each in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and one in Tripura.

Why is Sixth Schedule important for Ladakh?

On various occasions during his long-term protests, Wangchuk has maintained that Ladakh’s conservation is impossible unless it is brought under the said constitutional provision. He asserts that places where nature, culture and land are sensitive issues are bound to be given protection under the Sixth Schedule, and that Ladakh is one such place.

It is a pressing issue in this hilly region, reportedly, as there is a major influx in tourists with the numbers touching half a million against a meagre 500 in 1974, when Ladakh was re-opened after a 25-year gap.

Wangchuk has pointed out that there are still many tribal households in Ladakh that manage with only five litres of water a day.

Coming under the Sixth Schedule will provide its people the kind of autonomy and control that can be aimed at sustainable development and safeguarding of its unique environment and the culture of its tribal people (reported to form 97% of Ladakh’s population).

Wangchuk told Outlook during his first climate fast in January 2023 that, “No Ladakhi has ever advocated separation from the Indian Union.” He has highlighted the Ladakhis’ unwavering support for India and its armed forces. But he also asked what stops the government from providing the necessary constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  2. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  3. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  3. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  2. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  3. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
  4. A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi
  5. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats