Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained

After Independence, the Constituent Assembly formulated the Sixth Schedule as a way of continuing to give autonomy to the tribal regions in the North-East as a way of protecting their social identity, customs and language. This was based on the recommendations of the Bordoloi Sub-Committee chaired by Gopinath Bordoloi. When the matter came up for debate in the Constituent Assembly, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar defended keeping select tribal regions in the North-East under autonomous administration, saying: “With regard to the tribals in Assam…Their roots are still in their own civilisation and their own culture. They have not adopted, mainly or in a large part, either the modes or the manners of the Hindus who surround them.”