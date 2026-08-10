VB-G RAM G: Rural Job Generation Falls 50% in First Month of New Scheme

The ministry maintained that work availability remains high despite the reported numerical drop. "Accordingly, the programme is being implemented effectively nationwide. More than 98% of rural households demanding employment have been offered work. During the first month of implementation, around nine crore person-days have been generated, with attendance being captured through the NMMS using face authentication together with the prescribed exception-handling mechanism in genuine cases. More than 1.33 crore rural workers have been offered employment as per their demands for employment and works are being executed through more than nine lakh active worksites, ensuring adequate availability of employment opportunities," the official added.