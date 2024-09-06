Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year

"One of the most notable changes is the extension of rains into October, especially in the Indo-Gangetic plains. Regions in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, which typically prepare for harvest in early October, are now receiving unseasonal rains, delaying harvests and threatening the quality of crops like rice, maize, and pulses," said Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead at Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), as per reports.