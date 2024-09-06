National

Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year

This year's extended monsoon brings trouble for the Kharif crops, also known as the monsoon crops, as a good yield of these crops depends on a well-timed retreat of the monsoon. An overhaul of agricultural planning is becoming extremely relevant with the exacerbating effects of climate change.

Effect of monsoon on agriculture
Effect of monsoon on agriculture Photo: PTI
info_icon

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon season this year has been extremely unpredictable with a possible extension into October as the weather analysis points to its intent to stay well beyond September.

From erratic rainfall leading to natural disasters to the damage to the crops- the extended prevalence of monsoon has thrown a huge challenge for the farmers as well as the governments as they are all concerned about the devastating consequences of prolonged rainfall.

Commuters on road amid scorching heatwaves across several parts of the country - PTI
Heatwave FAQs: Why Is This April So Unusually Hot? How Are The States Dealing With It? Questions Answered Inside

BY Jheelum Basu

Extended monsoon: A bane for Kharif crops

This year's extended monsoon brings trouble for the Kharif crops, also known as the monsoon crops, as a good yield depends on a well-timed retreat of the monsoon.

With excess rainfall leading to excess rain-soaking by the fields, the harvested production is deeply affected leading to an increased risk of crop losses as the crops Kharif crops like paddy, maize, and cotton are highly sensitive to moisture levels.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, erratic rainfalls and natural calamities damaged 33.9 million hectares of cropped area

Representational Image | - PTI
IMD: Early Monsoon Likely Due To Rare Coupling Of La Nina And IOD Phase; More Rain Expected | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

What can be done to save the crops?

As extreme weather events and sudden changes in weather patterns are becoming more common across the globe, experts suggest the formulation and adaptation of more and more climate-resilient agricultural practices. An overhaul of agricultural planning is becoming extremely relevant with the exacerbating effects of climate change.

The most commonly recommended measures to safeguard crops from erratic environmental conditions include diversification of crops, improving drainage systems, and adopting drought and flood-resistant varieties.

"One of the most notable changes is the extension of rains into October, especially in the Indo-Gangetic plains. Regions in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, which typically prepare for harvest in early October, are now receiving unseasonal rains, delaying harvests and threatening the quality of crops like rice, maize, and pulses," said Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead at Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), as per reports.

Monsoon fury across parts of northern India | - PTI
Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Extended monsoon: The shift in weather pattern

According to climate experts, the primary reason behind the extended monsoon is the slowed-down southwest monsoon onset and withdrawal leading to heavier-than-expected rainfall in northern and western parts of the country.

This year the arid and semi-arid regions of western states like Gujarat and Rajasthan have witnessed a shift from moderate monsoons to heavy and very heavy ones leading to extreme conditions like floods.

Representational Image - PTI
India Weather: August Rainfall 16 Percent Above Normal; IMD Forecasts Same For September

BY Outlook Web Desk

Climate change: The impetus behind the shift

Experts point to climate change as the fundamental reason behind the unpredictable and intensifying monsoon patterns in India.

Changes in the ocean surface temperature towards the warmer direction temperatures are playing a pivotal role in bringing atmospheric changes and increasing moisture levels leading tp catastrophic events triggered by heavier torrential downpours.

Representative Image - Pexels
‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?

BY Outlook International Desk

The El Nino and La Nina events

El Nino and La Nina, the opposite extremes in the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO)cycle, further amplify this unpredictability of weather patterns. While El Niño causes weakened monsoons, La Nina leads to incessant rains and catastrophic floods.

El Niño, in simple words, is defined as a weather pattern involving abnormal warming of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean leading to extreme heat in many parts of the world and the ocean.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), La Niña, on the other hand, demonstrates the opposite effect of El Niño. During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia. Off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward. 

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
  3. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  4. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  5. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  2. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  3. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  4. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
  5. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: BJP Releases Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  2. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  3. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  5. Israeli Forces Appearing To Withdraw From West Bank Camp After Major Military Op
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Praveen Wins Gold In High Jump; Dipesh Last In Javelin Throw; Simran Reaches Semi-Finals
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case