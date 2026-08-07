As US-Iran Talks Progress, Conflict Escalates Across the Middle East

Iran signalled progress towards a Strait of Hormuz shipping deal with Oman, with a joint statement expected if talks proceed.
Houthi attacks wounded civilians in Saudi Arabia and killed dozens of Yemeni troops, heightening fears of wider regional escalation.
Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah-linked sites in southern Lebanon after an explosion killed two soldiers and wounded four others.
Iran said on Thursday (local time) that it is nearing a shipping agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said a joint statement would be issued "if certain parties do not obstruct this process."
Meanwhile, two Israeli soldiers were killed and four others were seriously injured in an explosion, prompting Israel to launch strikes on Hezbollah-linked infrastructure across southern Lebanon.
Possible Strait of Hormuz Deal
Washington Post reported while citing Iranian officials that it is in the ‘final stage’ of drafting an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, which lies on the other side of the strait. The agreement is likely to be dependent on the US lifting of the blockade on its ports.
An official from the US said that temporary routes through the Strait will not have requirement of approvals, permissions, or tolls. When US President Donald Trump was asked if they have reached a deal with Iran regarding the opening of the strait, he said, “It has been sort of open right now.”
Large Houthi Attack In Yemen
At least 11 civilians, including a four-year-old child, were injured after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels shelled Saudi Arabia's southern Najran region, Saudi authorities said on Thursday. The kingdom condemned the attack as a deliberate strike on civilians and warned that it showed a broader regional threat amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The Iran-backed Houthis have also intensified attacks inside Yemen, killing at least 58 government troops in recent missile and drone strikes, according to media reports.
Saudi Arabia On Alert
An official from Saudi Arabia told CNN that the country is bracing for ‘multiple coordinated attacks’ by Iraqi militias factions and Houthis, amid fears of wider escalation of Middle East tensions.
The official said, “I think they want to coordinate attacks from both north and south.” He talked about potential targets being civilian and economic installations like energy facilities, ports and airports.
Israel Attacks Terror Sites In Lebanon
The Israel Defence Forces said they struck several terror sites including weapon storage facilities, a command center, and additional terror infrastructure across southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, it said, “The strikes were in response to the incident yesterday, during which Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock and Sergeant Major (Res.) Tamir Vaknin fell, & 4 IDF soldiers were severely injured in an explosion in the area of Majdal Zoun.”
The escalation came as Lebanese and Israeli negotiators met in Rome to discuss implementation of the June deal.