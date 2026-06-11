IN-SPACe Selects Three Space Startups for Funding under Technology Adoption Fund

Country's space startups -- Astrobase Space Technologies, SatSure Analytics India and TM2SPACE Technologies -- have been selected as the first set of Indian Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) for funding under the scheme, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said in a release.
Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process conducted by an expert committee with members from ISRO, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), industry, academic institutions and IN-SPACe, the three startups were selected for financial support to develop transformative space technologies aimed at strengthening India's indigenous capabilities and enhancing its global competitiveness in the space sector, it said.
Bengaluru-based Astrobase Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will develop a high-thrust Closed-Cycle Liquid Rocket Engine (800 kN) for space launch vehicles.
The project aims to develop an 800 kN-class reusable LOX-LNG rocket engine with high efficiency and modular architecture for medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles, serving as a commercial propulsion solution for next-generation launch systems and orbital stages, the IN-SPACe said.
While another Bengaluru-based space analytics company, SatSure Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., will develop Dhaarini, a Large Earth Observation Model (LOM) designed to serve as India's foundational AI platform for remote sensing applications, it said.
Trained on diverse satellite and aerial datasets, the model will generate actionable insights across agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management, enabling data-driven decision-making at a national scale, it added.
Hyderabad-based TM2SPACE Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will develop an indigenous AI-powered star tracker system for satellites, enabling the pointing accuracy required for high-resolution imaging and communication missions, it further said. This project will develop StarSense Lite for CubeSats and StarSense Pro for satellites above 50 kg, delivering high-precision attitude determination through advanced optics, electronics, and onboard algorithms, the centre added.
"The selection of these projects under the Technology Adoption Fund marks a pivotal step in our mission to transform Indian private entities into global space leaders. With this fund, our vision is to bridge the critical gap between early-stage development and commercial success," IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said.
"By offering this financial support, we are empowering the private sector to work on cutting-edge space technologies. These projects are not just innovative concepts; they are practical, market-ready solutions that will increase our footprint in the global space economy," he added.
IN-SPACe said it will provide continued technical guidance, monitoring, and milestone-linked disbursement of funds to ensure the successful implementation of the selected projects.
The Technology Adoption Fund is designed to support the Indian industry in absorbing, adapting, and commercialising advanced space technologies, thereby bridging the gap between research and operational deployment.
IN-SPACe Director -- Technical Directorate, Rajeev Jyoti said, "IN-SPACe received several proposals, and these three were selected as they closely aligned with the objectives and criteria of the TAF scheme. We encourage Indian companies to continue submitting proposals that meet the objectives of TAF."