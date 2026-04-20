Patrick Muldoon Dies At 57: Days Of Our Lives Actor’s Legacy Revisited

Summary of this article
Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 after a heart attack, reports confirm.
Days of Our Lives actor played Austin Reed across two major stints.
Career spanned 30+ years across TV, films, production and music.
The news that Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 has left fans of television and film reflecting on a career that quietly spanned decades. Best known for his role in Days of Our Lives, Muldoon’s passing following a heart attack marks the end of a steady and versatile journey in entertainment.
Patrick Muldoon’s Days of Our Lives legacy and television career
Patrick Muldoon first gained widespread recognition through his portrayal of Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, a role that became central to his identity as an actor. He appeared on the long-running soap from 1992 to 1995 and later returned between 2011 and 2012, reconnecting with a loyal fan base.
His early career began while still in college, with appearances in shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved By the Bell. Over time, he transitioned into a familiar face across television, building a reputation for consistency rather than spectacle.
Film work, production roles and music beyond acting
Beyond television, Muldoon maintained a presence in films including Super Troopers and Saving Christmas, while also appearing in Melrose Place. His work extended behind the camera as well, with executive producer credits on projects like The Tribes of Palos Verdes and The Card Counter.
It was also noted that Muldoon pursued music alongside acting. He was known to perform as the lead singer of The Sleeping Masses, often seen with his guitar, reflecting a creative life that extended beyond screen roles.
Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon studied at the University of Southern California, where he was part of the Trojans football team before turning to acting.
According to reports, the actor passed away on Sunday, April 19, after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his partner, family members and extended relatives, leaving behind both personal and professional legacies.