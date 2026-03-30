Comedian Alex Duong Dies At 42, Blue Bloods Star Battled Rare Cancer

Summary of this article
Alex Duong dies at 42 after a rare cancer battle.
Blue Bloods actor remembered for comedy and TV career.
Family shares emotional statement after his passing.
Alex Duong’s death at the age of 42 has left the comedy and television community in mourning, with the Blue Bloods actor remembered for both his work and resilience during a prolonged illness. The Los Angeles-based comedian and actor had been battling alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer, for over a year.
According to reports by TMZ and Variety, Duong passed away at St John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, surrounded by family. It was reported that septic shock had been experienced on Friday night, following which he died the next morning. The news was later shared through a GoFundMe update created to support his family.
Final days and family statement
In a message shared via the fundraiser, it was stated, “With the heaviest hearts, it is being shared that Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by love and close friends.”
It was further added that “he was comfortable and free from pain,” and that he had been able to say goodbye to his young daughter. The statement also noted that his wife, Christina, and their five-year-old daughter, Everest, had been by his side in his final hours. The family expressed gratitude for the support received during his illness.
Duong’s friend Hilarie Steele also confirmed the news, saying he had faced his illness with strength and dignity.
Career across comedy and television
Alex Duong had built a steady career across stand-up comedy and television. He was recognised for appearances in shows such as Blue Bloods, Dexter, Everybody Hates Chris, 90210, and The Young and the Restless. His work also extended into writing, with credits including Netflix’s Historical Roasts.
A member of SAG-AFTRA since 2009, Duong remained active in the comedy circuit, including working at The Comedy Store from 2021. In 2025, a benefit show was organised in Los Angeles to support his treatment, reflecting the strong backing he received from the comedy community.
Duong said it had been said by Duong that comedians tend to support one another through difficult times, highlighting the shared struggles within the profession.
As the industry reflects on his passing, Duong is being remembered not only for his performances but also for the spirit with which he approached both his craft and his final battle.