Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was pronounced dead on March 20 at the age of 54. Authorities revealed that a friend of Brendon found the actor dead.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Nicholas Brendon death
Nicholas Brendon death latest updates Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was pronounced dead on March 20 at the age of 54

  • Authorities revealed that a friend of Brendon found the actor dead.

  • The friend was staying with the actor to help take care of him.

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role in the cult TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away on March 20, at age 54. Brendon's death was confirmed by his family in a statement on social media, revealing that "he passed in his sleep of natural causes".

Nicholas Brendon death

"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art (sic)," his family added.

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Nicholas Brendon death latest updates

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday (March 25), Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner confirmed that Nicholas Brendon was found dead on March 20.

“The decedent resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care,” Zeiner said. “Evidence indicated the time of death was very recent. Investigators are reviewing recently posted videos as potential evidence of prior illness.”

However, the identity of the friend is not disclosed yet.

Zeiner said that Brendon’s family members confirmed that the actor had a history of cardiac issues, adding that there were no signs of foul play.

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Brendon’s body was taken for an autopsy. Toxicology and final results are still pending. The final cause and manner of death will be released once the findings are completed.

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Apart from Buffy, Brendon also appeared in other TV shows, including Criminal Minds, Private Practice and Kitchen Confidential. Psycho Beach Party, Big Gay Love and Redwood are some of his notable films.

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