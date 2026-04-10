Michael Patrick, Known For Game Of Thrones And This Town, Passes Away At 35

Summary of this article
Michael Patrick died peacefully after a prolonged battle with motor neuron disease.
He was diagnosed with the disease in February 2023.
His wife shared the news on social media.
Michael Patrick, the Irish actor, passed away on April 7 at the age of 35 after his prolonged battle with motor neuron disease (MND). Patrick, known for his appearance in an episode of Game of Thrones, was diagnosed with the disease in February 2023. In her tribute, his wife, Naomi Sheehan, said that "words can’t describe how broken-hearted".
Michael Patrick death
Patrick breathed his last in the Northern Ireland Hospice after a three-year battle with motor neuron disease, a rare neurodegenerative disorder. Naomi Sheehan shared the news of his demise on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8).
Sheehan shared that Michael passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. "Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are," she wrote, adding, "It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man (sic)."
"We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years," the note read further.
Have a look at the full post here.
Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated on April 13, 2026, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Knockbracken Drive, Carryduff, BT8 8EX, at 11 am, followed by burial in Roselawn Cemetery at 1 pm.
Michael Patrick's career
A Cambridge graduate, Patrick starred in the sixth season of Game of Thrones, according to IMDb and in several BBC series, including This Town and Blue Lights. He also appeared in several productions of Shakespeare at the esteemed Royal Shakespeare Company in London, including Measure for Measure and The Taming of the Shrew.
Patrick also made guest appearances in British TV shows, including Krypton, Soft Border Patrol, The Keeper, Bravery Under Fire and others.
His most recent appearance was in the German television film Mordlichtern: Tod auf den Färöer Inseln, which premiered in 2025.