Michael Patrick, Known For Game Of Thrones And This Town, Passes Away At 35

Sheehan shared that Michael passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. "Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are," she wrote, adding, "It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man (sic)."



"We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years," the note read further.



Have a look at the full post here.