Mary Beth Hurt Dies At 79: Interiors, World According To Garp Actress Passes Away After Battle With Alzheimer’s

Mary Beth Hurt career

Her role as Joey in Woody Allen’s Interiors (1978) was her first onscreen performance, where she starred with the late Diane Keaton. The World According to Garp (1982), The Age of Innocence (1993), Six Degrees of Separation (1993), Autumn in New York (2000), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005), The Dead Girl (2006), Lady in the Water (2006) and Young Adult (2011), are some of her notable works.