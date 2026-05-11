Bharath Kanth Dies in Hyderabad Road Accident After Car Hits Truck

Summary of this article
Bharath Kanth died after a car collision on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road.
Adibatla police registered a case and launched an investigation into the fatal late-night accident.
The Telugu actor was known for Tenant and Gramam performances.
Bharath Kanth died in a fatal road accident in Hyderabad after the car he was travelling in reportedly crashed into a truck on the city’s Outer Ring Road. The tragic incident took place near Exit No. 12 under the jurisdiction of the Adibatla police station late at night. Another person travelling with the Telugu actor also lost their life in the collision.
The sudden news has left members of the Telugu film industry and fans in shock, especially as the actor had steadily built recognition through films and web series over the past few years.
Hyderabad Police Launch Investigation Into Bharath Kanth Accident
According to officials from the Adibatla Police, the accident occurred after the car rammed into the rear side of a truck on the ORR stretch. It was confirmed by the police that a case had been registered and both bodies had been shifted for post-mortem examination.
Authorities are currently investigating the exact circumstances that led to the crash. The identity of the second deceased person has not yet been officially disclosed.
Bharath Kanth Was Known for Gramam and Tenant
Bharath Kanth was best known for his performances in Gramam and Tenant, where he played leading roles. He had also appeared in web series including Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu, gradually becoming a familiar face among Telugu audiences.
The incident comes amid a recent rise in road accident cases involving members of the film industry. Last week, Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair and veteran producer RB Choudary also died in separate road accidents in Kerala and Rajasthan respectively.
Police investigations into Bharath Kanth’s accident are still ongoing.