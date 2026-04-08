AA22 X A6 Titled Raaka: Allu Arjun Sports Bald Look, Appears With Claws In First Look Poster

Summary of this article
The makers of the upcoming Allu Arjun-Atlee film have revealed the title.
The pan-Indian movie, originally shot in Telugu, has been titled Raaka.
Deepika Padukone plays the female lead in Raaka.
Allu Arjun and Atlee's tentatively titled film AA22 X A6 has got a title which was unveiled on Wednesday (April 8) on the actor’s 44th birthday. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead, is officially titled Raaka. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared the title poster on social media handles. The Pushpa star also treated his fans on his birthday with his first look poster from the film.
AA22 x A6 is now titled Raaka
Raaka poster features Allu Arjun in an animalistic look. He sports a bald look with kohl-eyed. What makes the poster intriguing is that the actor is seen in animal claws. We also noticed some markings on his forehead, similar to Viking tattoos. Nothing much is revealed apart from the poster.
Ahead of Allu Arjun's poster, Sun Pictures on Tuesday shared the first glimpse at the film, which marks Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s 6th film. “Brace for the BlAAst. Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM,” the makers wrote. The poster featured the claw of a furry creature.
Raaka was announced last year with the tentative title. A video showed Atlee and Arjun arriving at the VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they discussed the script with several expert technicians from Hollywood.
The film is said to hit the screens in 2027.
Earlier, Atlee, in a statement, shared, "This is the film I have always dreamed of making and it’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in,'' and added, "To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true.''
He further said, ''The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide."