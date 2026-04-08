AA22 X A6 Titled Raaka: Allu Arjun Sports Bald Look, Appears With Claws In First Look Poster

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday on April 8, the makers revealed the title of AA22 X A6. It is titled Raaka, also starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
AA22 X A6 Titled Raaka
Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone's film with Atlee is titled Raaka Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The makers of the upcoming Allu Arjun-Atlee film have revealed the title.

  • The pan-Indian movie, originally shot in Telugu, has been titled Raaka.

  • Deepika Padukone plays the female lead in Raaka.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's tentatively titled film AA22 X A6 has got a title which was unveiled on Wednesday (April 8) on the actor’s 44th birthday. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead, is officially titled Raaka. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared the title poster on social media handles. The Pushpa star also treated his fans on his birthday with his first look poster from the film.

Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's AA22xA6 - Instagram
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun For Atlee's Magnum Opus AA22xA6

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

AA22 x A6 is now titled Raaka

Raaka poster features Allu Arjun in an animalistic look. He sports a bald look with kohl-eyed. What makes the poster intriguing is that the actor is seen in animal claws. We also noticed some markings on his forehead, similar to Viking tattoos. Nothing much is revealed apart from the poster.

Ahead of Allu Arjun's poster, Sun Pictures on Tuesday shared the first glimpse at the film, which marks Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s 6th film. “Brace for the BlAAst. Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM,” the makers wrote. The poster featured the claw of a furry creature.

Related Content
AA22 x A6 First Poster - Instagram
AA22 x A6 First Poster Drops, Allu Arjun’s Film Sparks Wild Fan Theories
Prakash Raj takes a dig at South celebs for praising Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'
Celebs reactions to Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan And Others Praise Ranveer Singh's Film
Rashmika-Vijay attend Allu Sirish's pre-wedding ceremony - X/Saurabh Pal
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Ceremony - Check Pics
Related Content

Raaka was announced last year with the tentative title. A video showed Atlee and Arjun arriving at the VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they discussed the script with several expert technicians from Hollywood.

The film is said to hit the screens in 2027.

AA22 x A6 First Poster - Instagram
AA22 x A6 First Poster Drops, Allu Arjun’s Film Sparks Wild Fan Theories

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, Atlee, in a statement, shared, "This is the film I have always dreamed of making and it’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in,'' and added, "To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true.''

He further said, ''The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's New Delhi Clash

  3. RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

  4. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  5. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  4. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

  5. Chester Hills Controversy: Himachal Bureaucracy Under Fire Over Land Violations

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  2. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  5. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel; Lebanon Still Under Attack

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump