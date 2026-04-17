Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

Summary of this article
Jailer 2 set footage has been reportedly leaked online.
Sun Pictures has officially issued a warning statement.
Recently, Vijay's Jana Nayagan was also leaked online.
Rajinikanth is set to return with Jailer 2, a sequel to his 2023 film. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will see the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Reportedly, key footage from Jailer 2 sets has been leaked and circulated on social media platforms. This comes following the recent leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Jailer 2 makers have addressed the leak in a statement.
Jailer 2 makers react to film leak
According to Deccan Herald, Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, issued an official statement that read: “We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of 'Jailer 2' is currently circulating on social media platforms.
Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.”
They requested the media and the fans club to “refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts.”
“Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the statement read further.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is an action-comedy that also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Pawan Kalyan, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was also approached for the film, but he turned it down as he wants to dedicate his time to his upcoming film King.
The shooting for Jailer 2 is almost completed and is currently in the final post-production.
It is set for a summer 2026 release. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.