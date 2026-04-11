Jana Nayagan Leak: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda Condemn Piracy; Demand Strict Action

Vijay Deverakonda also expressed anger over Jana Nayagan leak. "I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line," he wrote, adding that the issue needs to get sorted at the earliest and the people behind it should be identified.