Jana Nayagan Leak: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda Condemn Piracy; Demand Strict Action

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan leaked footage has sparked outrage among fans and South celebs.
Celebs including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and Vijay Deverakonda, among others, expressed concern over its impact on the film industry.
Many called it a "systematic failure."
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: Amid the delay in certification, Thalapathy Vijay and KVN Productions received a shocking blow as the full HD print of the unreleased film has surfaced on pirated sites. Following the leak, the makers issued a stern legal notice warning that "anyone sharing, downloading, or storing these clips will face immediate criminal and civil proceedings." The production house also urged to "delete it immediately."
Actors and directors from South film industry extended their support to the team of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, strongly condemning the piracy issue, reflecting a systemic failure. They also demanded swift action against those involved in it.
Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Pa Ranjith, AR Murugadoss, Vijay Deverakonda, Karthik Subbaraj and Vishnu Manchu, among others, have strongly condemned the online leak of Jana Nayagan.
South celebs react to Jana Nayagan leak
Kamal Haasan called the leak of Jana Nayagan "not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure."
The Vikram actor said that "inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy," adding, "when legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over."
The 71-year-old also noted that "piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love. Who protects the creator when the system fails?"
Haasan also called for "accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns."
Rajinikanth also expressed "shock" over the leak. "Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future," he added.
Suriya called it "heartbreaking and unfair" and requested everyone not to watch the pirated prints, share, or discuss the film on social media. He condemned the act and called it "unforgivable".
Vijay Deverakonda also expressed anger over Jana Nayagan leak. "I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line," he wrote, adding that the issue needs to get sorted at the earliest and the people behind it should be identified.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Piracy has always been a gut wrenching experience for the entire industry, which shatters the dreams of thousands of people who’ve put in their everything for this film. Let’s stand with the entire team and support them, and respect their heart. Let’s always consume art the way it was supposed to be, in the big screens (sic)."
"When a film gets leaked, it’s not just a movie —it’s dreams, sweat, and livelihoods. Please support films the right way—only in theatres and official platforms (sic)," wrote AR Murugadoss
Director Pa Ranjith, expressing his disappointment, wrote, "The leak of #JanaNayagan is truly upsetting and absolutely unacceptable. It’s heartbreaking for everyone involved in the film. Those responsible need to be identified and held accountable without delay (sic)."
Karthik Subbaraj called piracy a "crime" before it completely kills cinema and its people.
Karthi called the act "unfair, unethical and condemnable" and appealed to the audience to "stand with the team and uphold the spirit of cinema by watching it the right way."
Jana Nayagan piracy issue update
Reportedly, a complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Crime Wing. Police have already picked up more than five individuals who were primarily involved in circulating the link on WhatsApp and social media. The enquiry is currently underway.