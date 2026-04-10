Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

Summary of this article
The HD print of Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan has been leaked on several pirated websites.
Jana Nayagan's leak has caused outrage among fans and filmmakers.
The film's release has been stuck due to a legal and certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Tamil superstar Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026. But it is currently in limbo due to a legal and certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the unreleased film has been reportedly leaked online. On Thursday night, some clips from the film were shared on social media, and by Friday morning, high-quality prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites.
Fans and several prominent personalities from the Tamil film industry have condemned this and demanded strict action against those who uploaded the film.
Jana Nayagan leaked online
Reportedly, a five-minute clip of the film was initially leaked online, and it included the title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene.
On Friday, social media posts showed HD prints of Jana Nayagan being uploaded to piracy sites. The number of prints started increasing despite Vijay's fans' request to stop.
The leak has caused outrage among fans, demanding immediate action. Industry has also expressed its disappointment on social media.
Fans react to Jana Nayagan leak
Producer G Dhananjheyan is also "shocked to see many scenes of Jana Nayagan being leaked online including the introduction scene, climax scene and others.
He called it "devastating', adding that it is "outrageous and highly condemnable whoever is responsible for this."
He also wrote that the makers "must move the court immediately and get all such links are removed and taken down before it’s too late and the film is watched by millions."
Film director Arvindh Srinivasan tweeted that the leak of the Jana Nayagan "edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable."
He strongly condemned the incident saying that "a lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity of the entire process."
"I stand with the #Jananayagan team during this time. At the same time, it is important that the concerned edit/technical team takes responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify the source of this breach," he added.
KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, is yet to respond.