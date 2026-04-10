Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

Tamil superstar Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026. But it is currently in limbo due to a legal and certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the unreleased film has been reportedly leaked online. On Thursday night, some clips from the film were shared on social media, and by Friday morning, high-quality prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites.