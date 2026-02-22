Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Men's Ice Hockey Final?

Canada reached the final through a display of cardiac resilience, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Finland in Friday’s semi-final. Meanwhile, the United States took a more dominant path, routing Slovakia 6-2 in their semi-final nightcap

Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 Live Streaming
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Canada face arch-rivals USA in the Men's Ice Hockey Gold medal match at the Winter Olympics 2026

  • The Canadians have beaten the Americans twice in a 1st place match before

  • Canada lead by 12-4 in the head-to-head stats

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina have set the stage for a historic conclusion to the men’s Ice Hockey event, featuring the first best-on-best NHL participation in twelve years.

The Gold Medal Match between arch rivals Canada and the United States is scheduled for Sunday (February 22) from 6:50 PM (IST) onwards. Finland and Slovakia will lock horns against each other in the Bronze medal match.

Canada reached the final through a display of cardiac resilience, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Finland in Friday’s semi-final.

Despite the absence of captain Sidney Crosby due to injury, Nathan MacKinnon secured the 3-2 victory with a power-play goal just 35 seconds before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the United States took a more dominant path, routing Slovakia 6-2 in their semi-final nightcap.

Led by Jack Hughes’ two goals and Zach Werenski’s playmaking, the Americans blew the game open with a four-goal second period to secure their first gold medal opportunity since 2010.

Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Head-To-Head Stats

Matches played at the Winter Olympics: 19

Canada wins: 12

USA wins: 4

Draws: 4

Gold medal match record: Canada leads by 2-0

Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Live Streaming Info

India: Streaming on the JioStar app/web

USA: NBC (TV), Peacock (Full live stream), USA Network, CNBC

Canada: CBC (Free to air), TSN, Sportsnet, RDS (French)

UK: BBC One/Two, BBC iPlayer (Free), Discovery+ (Comprehensive)

Australia: Channel 9, 9Now (Free), Stan Sport

Europe: Eurosport, Warner Bros. Discovery, local EBU members (RAI, ARD/ZDF, etc.)

Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Squads

Team Canada

Fowards: Connor McDavid (A), Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby (C), Macklin Celebrini, Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart, Nick Suzuki, Mark Stone, Bo Horvat, Sam Bennett, Tom Wilson, Brandon Hagel, Seth Jarvis.

Defensemen: Cale Makar (A), Drew Doughty, Josh Morrissey, Devon Toews, Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Thomas Harley.

Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper, Logan Thompson.

Team USA

Forwards: Auston Matthews (C), Matthew Tkachuk (A), Jack Hughes, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Clayton Keller, Jake Guentzel, Tage Thompson, Kyle Connor, Matt Boldy, J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson, Vincent Trocheck.

Defensemen: Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy (A), Zach Werenski, Jaccob Slavin, Brock Faber, Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin, Jackson LaCombe.

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman.

