Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Men's Ice Hockey Final?

Canada face arch-rivals USA in the Men's Ice Hockey Gold medal match at the Winter Olympics 2026
The Canadians have beaten the Americans twice in a 1st place match before
Canada lead by 12-4 in the head-to-head stats
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina have set the stage for a historic conclusion to the men’s Ice Hockey event, featuring the first best-on-best NHL participation in twelve years.
The Gold Medal Match between arch rivals Canada and the United States is scheduled for Sunday (February 22) from 6:50 PM (IST) onwards. Finland and Slovakia will lock horns against each other in the Bronze medal match.
Canada reached the final through a display of cardiac resilience, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Finland in Friday’s semi-final.
Despite the absence of captain Sidney Crosby due to injury, Nathan MacKinnon secured the 3-2 victory with a power-play goal just 35 seconds before the final whistle.
Meanwhile, the United States took a more dominant path, routing Slovakia 6-2 in their semi-final nightcap.
Led by Jack Hughes’ two goals and Zach Werenski’s playmaking, the Americans blew the game open with a four-goal second period to secure their first gold medal opportunity since 2010.
Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches played at the Winter Olympics: 19
Canada wins: 12
USA wins: 4
Draws: 4
Gold medal match record: Canada leads by 2-0
Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Live Streaming Info
India: Streaming on the JioStar app/web
USA: NBC (TV), Peacock (Full live stream), USA Network, CNBC
Canada: CBC (Free to air), TSN, Sportsnet, RDS (French)
UK: BBC One/Two, BBC iPlayer (Free), Discovery+ (Comprehensive)
Australia: Channel 9, 9Now (Free), Stan Sport
Europe: Eurosport, Warner Bros. Discovery, local EBU members (RAI, ARD/ZDF, etc.)
Canada Vs USA, Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Squads
Team Canada
Fowards: Connor McDavid (A), Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby (C), Macklin Celebrini, Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart, Nick Suzuki, Mark Stone, Bo Horvat, Sam Bennett, Tom Wilson, Brandon Hagel, Seth Jarvis.
Defensemen: Cale Makar (A), Drew Doughty, Josh Morrissey, Devon Toews, Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Thomas Harley.
Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper, Logan Thompson.
Team USA
Forwards: Auston Matthews (C), Matthew Tkachuk (A), Jack Hughes, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Clayton Keller, Jake Guentzel, Tage Thompson, Kyle Connor, Matt Boldy, J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson, Vincent Trocheck.
Defensemen: Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy (A), Zach Werenski, Jaccob Slavin, Brock Faber, Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin, Jackson LaCombe.
Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman.