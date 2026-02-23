Milano Cortina 2026 Final Medal Tally: Norway Claims Top Spot At Winter Olympics – See Full Standings

Norway led the medal table with 18 golds and 41 total medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Team USA set a record with 12 golds and 33 total medals, excelling in freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and ice hockey
India’s athletes achieved national milestones: Arif Mohammad Khan finished 39th in Men’s Slalom, while Stanzin Lundup competed in the 10km Freestyle Cross-Country
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics concluded on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in Cortina d’Ampezzo and Milan, with the closing ceremony held at the historic Verona Arena. The story of the medal table stole the spotlight, with Norway topping the table to reaffirm its dominance in winter sports, while Team USA set a new benchmark for gold medals.
Traditional powerhouses battled for supremacy across the Games’ iconic venues, stretching from Milan to the Italian Alps.
Team USA finished with a record 12 golds and 33 total medals, surpassing its previous best at a Winter Olympics. American athletes shone across freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and ice hockey, producing a well-rounded haul that highlighted both star power and depth.
This marks the highest gold medal count the United States has ever achieved in the Winter Games.
Norway Vs USA: Population Vs Performance
Despite the American milestone, it was Norway that once again led the Winter Olympics, claiming 18 golds and 41 total medals, the highest gold count by any country in a single Winter Games.
The scale of this achievement is particularly striking when considering population differences: Norway has a population of roughly 5.7 million, compared with the United States’ 342 million.
Norway’s dominance was powered by cross-country skiing, biathlon, and ski jumping, with Johannes Hosflot Klaebo as the headline act. Klaebo alone won six gold medals, outpacing nearly every country at the Games, while teammates like Martin Lowstrpm Nyenget and Emil Iversen contributed to Norway’s breadth of success.
The Norwegians have now topped or shared the top of the medal table in every Winter Olympics since 2014, cementing their reputation as the “nation to beat” in winter sports.
Host Nation Italy And Other Rising Contenders
Host nation Italy also enjoyed a historic Games, finishing fourth with 10 golds and a total of 30 medals. Italy’s success was fueled by exceptional performances in alpine skiing, speed skating, and snowboarding, with the vocal support of home crowds providing an extra boost.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands demonstrated their continued dominance in speed skating, matching Italy with 10 golds despite a population of just 18 million.
Traditional winter sports powerhouses such as Germany, France, Sweden, and Switzerland continued to shine across multiple disciplines, underscoring the depth and competitive balance of the modern Winter Olympics.
Great Britain and Australia also recorded some of their best Winter Games performances, signaling the rise of nations with modest winter sports traditions.
Indian Athletes And Their Very Firsts
India’s two-athlete contingent delivered personal and national milestones. Alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan achieved a historic finish in the Men’s Slalom, placing 39th with a combined time of 2:41.60, improving on the previous national record of 49th set at Calgary in 1988.
He was among only 44 athletes to finish the snowstorm-hit first run, making his achievement even more remarkable.
Ladakh’s Stanzin Lundup competed in the Men’s 10km Freestyle Cross-Country, finishing 104th with a time of 28:26.7, approximately 7:50 behind gold medalist Klaebo. While India did not win a medal, these performances reflect significant progress for winter sports in the country and provide hope for future Games.
Winter Olympics 2026 Medal Tally – Top 5
|NOC
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|18
|12
|11
|41
|United States of America
|12
|12
|9
|33
|Netherlands
|10
|7
|3
|20
|Italy
|10
|6
|14
|30
|Germany
|8
|10
|8
|26
Winter Olympics 2026 Final Medal Tally
The 2026 Winter Games also highlighted nations punching above their weight. Italy and the Netherlands excelled despite smaller teams or populations, while Great Britain, Australia, and India made significant strides.
The 2026 Winter Games also featured nations punching above their weight.
Italy and the Netherlands excelled despite smaller teams or populations, while Great Britain, Australia, and India achieved notable results. The focus now shifts to the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled from March 6 to 15, 2026.