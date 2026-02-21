Milano Cortina 2026: Norwegian Star Klaebo Wins Sixth Gold To Break Winter Olympic Record

Milano Cortina 2026: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo claimed his sixth gold of the Games in the 50km mass start, setting a new Winter Olympic record for most gold medals won by one athlete at a single edition

Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milano Cortina 2026 Johannes Hosflot Klaebo winter Olympic games gold medal record update
Silver medalist Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and bronze medalist Emil Iversen, all three of Norway, stand on the podium of the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start Classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Johannes Hosflot Klaebo wins sixth gold in Milano Cortina 2026, breaking Eric Heiden’s five-gold mark from 1980

  • Norway secure a clean sweep as Martin Lowstrom Nyenget takes silver and Emil Iversen bronze

  • Klaebo’s total rises to 11 career Winter Olympic golds across three Games

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed his historic gold medal sweep of the men’s cross-country skiing events on Saturday by winning his sixth race and setting the record for the most golds by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics.

Klaebo’s victory in the 50-kilometer mass start race shattered the nearly 50-year record set by American speed skater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

All of Heiden’s wins were in individual races and two of Klaebo’s have come in team events, so Heiden’s record for individual wins still stands.

Klaebo said he was overwhelmed with emotions crossing the finish line and couldn’t describe how he felt after repeating the feat he accomplished at last year’s world championships in Trondheim, Norway, when he won all six events.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It still feels really good to race, and I’m always looking forward to going out there and fighting for the medal.”

Klaebo’s teammates, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, took silver, and Emil Iversen, won bronze in a Norwegian sweep.

“I’m starting to believe maybe he is a machine,” Nyenget said of Klaebo, who sprinted uphill past him at the end to win in his trademark fashion. “It’s close to impossible to beat him in the finish.”

The three Norwegians broke out to an early lead and then continued to build the gap on their chasers.

In the final lap, Nyenget and Klaebo pushed uphill and dropped Iversen. Klaebo stayed in second waiting to launch his winning move.

As the two reached the final hill, Klaebo literally ran away from Nyenget and was bound for glory.

As he glided toward the finish, he pointed his fingers toward the sky, took one stride across the line, toppled over on his right hip and rolled onto his back.

France’s Theo Schely finished fourth, nearly three minutes back and Savelii Korostelev, a Russian competing as an individual neutral athlete, finished fifth at 3:38.3 back.

The highest-placed U.S. skier was Gus Schumacher, who won a silver in a team relay, in 13th place.

The win extends Klaebo’s record for most career Winter Olympic gold medals to 11 over three Games. The previous record had been eight, which Klaebo broke Feb. 15.

Klaebo has the second-most Olympic golds overall. U.S. swimming great Michael Phelps has 23.

The win gave Norway a record 18th gold medal and further increased their lead in the total medal count in these games to 40 overall.

The country set the record Friday for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics when biathlete Johannes Dale-Skjevdal won the 15-kilometer mass start race.

