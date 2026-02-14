Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Norwegian Cross-Country Skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Wins Record 8th Career Gold

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, waves after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

