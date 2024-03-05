SBI Is Protecting BJP From Being 'Exposed' Before Elections: Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government over electoral bonds and said the State Bank of India (SBI) is protecting the BJP from being "exposed" before the Lok Sabha elections.

"The filing of a petition by the SBI to extend the deadline for giving the names of those giving electoral bonds to the Supreme Court from March 13 to June 30 is a clear indication that the BJP government wants to hide a lot," Gehlot said on 'X'.

He said, "Nowadays, all the records of the banks are recorded in the computer, hence it is a matter of minutes to extract these records. Despite this, asking for time shows the SBI is trying to save the BJP from being exposed before the elections."