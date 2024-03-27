Elections

'This Election Is Being Held To Save The Constitution': Ashok Gehlot Targets BJP

Ashok Gehlot was addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the filing of nomination by Congress candidate Rahul Kaswan in Churu.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a big challenge for the country and said this is the election for the nation's future.

He was addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the filing of nomination by Congress candidate Rahul Kaswan in Churu.

Pointing towards the upcoming elections, Gehlot said, "This election is a big challenge for the country. This election is being held for the future of the country. This election is for the future of democracy. This election is being held to save the Constitution." 

Without naming anyone, he accused the ruling BJP leaders of horse-trading MLAs and said "these robbers are sitting inside the country".

"They are looting the country. They are killing democracy," the senior Congress leader added.

After being denied a ticket from the BJP, sitting MP Kaswan joined the Congress and the party declared him its candidate from the Churu seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot targeted the Central government and accused it of misusing constitutional institutions.

While talking to reporters during the nomination of Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena in Dausa, he said that people in Rajasthan want change.

"The BJP has won all 25 seats twice in Rajasthan. This time people have made up their mind to bring a change," Pilot said.

Taking potshots at the BJP, he said the "politics of aggression is being done out of arrogance and ego".

"Work is being done to suppress the voice of the opposition. (Probe) agencies are being misused. Institutions are being hollowed out and transparency has reduced. People will vote against this," Pilot added.

He said the main contest in Rajasthan is between the BJP and the Congress.

The leaders of the INDIA bloc and the Congress will win, Pilot added.

